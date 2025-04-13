Miss Universe Philippines 2025 names Top 5 runway showcase delegates
MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) organization has announced the first Top 5 delegates who got the highest votes in the ongoing Pina swimsuit online poll.
In a social media post, the organization wrote, "Pilipinas, meet the leading delegates of our Pina and Miss Universe Philippines Runway Showcase.
"The voting record reflects data collected from April 1 to Apri 10 and is partial and unofficial. Orders that have been cancelled or returned will not be included in the final count."
In alphabetical order, they are:
- Valerie Claire West (Ifugao, representing the Filipino Society of New York)
- Rhancoise Marie Mayangitan (Pampanga)
- Thelma Suzanne Dayao (San Fernando, Cebu)
- Jessica Victoria Cianchino (San Jose, Batangas, representing the Filipino Society of Canada- East), and
- Millen Joy Cabigas (Siargao)
Keep voting for your favorite candidates!
The "puksaan" is drawing to a close. The 2025 Miss Universe Philippines coronation night will unfold on May 2, 6 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.
The very first Miss Universe Asia 2024 Chelsea Manalo will crown the new winner. Stay tuned!
