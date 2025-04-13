Miss Universe Philippines 2025 names Top 5 runway showcase delegates

The Top 5 delegates of the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 runway showcase.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) organization has announced the first Top 5 delegates who got the highest votes in the ongoing Pina swimsuit online poll.

In a social media post, the organization wrote, "Pilipinas, meet the leading delegates of our Pina and Miss Universe Philippines Runway Showcase.

"The voting record reflects data collected from April 1 to Apri 10 and is partial and unofficial. Orders that have been cancelled or returned will not be included in the final count."

In alphabetical order, they are:

Valerie Claire West (Ifugao, representing the Filipino Society of New York)

Rhancoise Marie Mayangitan (Pampanga)

Thelma Suzanne Dayao (San Fernando, Cebu)

Jessica Victoria Cianchino (San Jose, Batangas, representing the Filipino Society of Canada- East), and

Millen Joy Cabigas (Siargao)

Keep voting for your favorite candidates!

The "puksaan" is drawing to a close. The 2025 Miss Universe Philippines coronation night will unfold on May 2, 6 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The very first Miss Universe Asia 2024 Chelsea Manalo will crown the new winner. Stay tuned!

