Miss Universe Philippines 2025 names Top 5 runway showcase delegates

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
April 13, 2025 | 12:02pm
The Top 5 delegates of the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 runway showcase.
Miss Universe Philippines via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) organization has announced the first Top 5 delegates who got the highest votes in the ongoing Pina swimsuit online poll.

In a social media post, the organization wrote, "Pilipinas, meet the leading delegates of our Pina and Miss Universe Philippines Runway Showcase. 

"The voting record reflects data collected from April 1 to Apri 10 and is partial and unofficial. Orders that have been cancelled or returned will not be included in the final count."

In alphabetical order, they are:

  • Valerie Claire West (Ifugao, representing the Filipino Society of New York)
  • Rhancoise Marie Mayangitan (Pampanga)
  • Thelma Suzanne Dayao (San Fernando, Cebu)
  • Jessica Victoria Cianchino (San Jose, Batangas, representing the Filipino Society of Canada- East), and
  • Millen Joy Cabigas (Siargao)

Keep voting for your favorite candidates!

The "puksaan" is drawing to a close. The 2025 Miss Universe Philippines coronation night will unfold on May 2, 6 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. 

The very first Miss Universe Asia 2024 Chelsea Manalo will crown the new winner. Stay tuned!

