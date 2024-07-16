'May forever': Pia Wurtzbach shares jewelry investing tips

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach was recently named as the first ever Friend of the House of Italian luxury fine jewelry brand Bvlgari.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at her dinner launch in Hapag, Rockwell Center, Makati City early this month, Pia gave tips for those who want to start to grow a jewelry collection.

Buy something that you would really use

“I think a really good starting point is to first figure out what looks best on you, especially with your skin tone, there's white gold, yellow gold, there's rose gold. I think to decide, know which one you want, you're more drawn into,” she recommended.

“I highly suggest trying the pieces on and seeing yourself in front of the mirror and you feeling what I when you're wearing it, does it make you feel good?”

Start with a piece you really like

Before buying a piece, Pia said, one should ask one’s self: “Is this what you really want?”

“Is this the color that you want? Would you like something with diamonds or would you like something else? So that would be my suggestion to, well, you know, it's such a personal preference to build a collection. With me, for example, I started with watches,” she shared. “But maybe you're not into watches and you prefer earrings or a necklace or maybe a ring, maybe you're gifting it to someone.”

Buy jewelry in-store, not online

“My suggestion is to try it on in real life, go to the store, see it in person and trust your instinct,” she urged. “If you are drawn to a piece, then that's your sign.”

Moreover, in a boutique, one can assess the quality and authenticity of one’s purchase and also demand for a certificate of authenticity, which is helpful for re-selling or pawning the jewelry in the future.

Jewelry, Pia assured, is a “great investment because it lasts forever.”

“As long as you take care of it, you can pass it down to your loved ones,” she attested.

She has personally witnessed the rise in jewelry’s value through the years, through the endorsements she has had.

“As you know, as I have been building a relationship with the brand for a few years now, the prices of jewelry in general across all (levels) have also been going up!” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya