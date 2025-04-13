Gabbi Garcia, Xian Lim to host Miss Universe Philippines 2025 coronation night

Gabbi Garcia returns as coronation night host, and she will be joined by Xian Lim as co-host of Miss Universe Philippines 2025 on May 2, 2025 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — Gabbi Garcia and Xian Lim are tasked to host the May coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines 2025.

The Miss Universe Philippines organization announced that the two actors will be among their hosts in their social media posts.

“PILIPINAS, the popular and gifted Gabbi Garcia is returning as one of the hosts of this edition of The Coronation!” the organization announced.

Hours after Gabbi’s hosting stint announcement, the organization also revealed Xian as among the hosts.

Gabbi was among the hosts of the 2024 coronation night, with her fellow GMA-7 Sparkle star Alden Richards. The last year’s other hosts include Tim Yap, Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel, and American host Jeannie Mai.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2025 coronation night will unfold on May 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Miss Universe Asia 2024 Chelsea Manalo will crown her successor.

