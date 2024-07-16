Pia Wurtzbach talks about Jeremy Jauncey and jewelry

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach was recently named as the first ever Friend of the House of luxury jewelry brand Bvlgari.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at her dinner launch in Hapag, Rockwell Center, Makati City early this month, Pia shared that her husband, Jeremy Jauncey, is not into jewelry.

“He also works with another brand so I am with Bvlgari, he has his own favorite,” she clarified.

Last April, Pia and Jeremy marked their first wedding anniversary in Italy, the home of Bvlgari.

“As I learned more and more about it, I learned more of the history and I met the people behind the brand throughout the months that I was attending events. What I learned is that a lot of them are really passionate about the brand, and some of them have been with the brand for years. So you know that they are passionate about the brand, they believe in the brand, it aligns with their core values and there is such a good vibe around it,” she expounded on what makes the brand standout among the other labels she endorsed before.

“Whatever you're into, if you like into kind of more dainty pieces, there's something for you. But if you also want gemstones, colorful or diamonds or big statement pieces, there's also something there. So it's, it's pretty broad, the range is pretty broad.” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Martin Ramos