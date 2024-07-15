Pia Wurtzbach shares jewelry idea as Bvlgari’s first Filipino Friend of the House

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach was recently named as the first ever Friend of the House of luxury jewelry brand Bvlgari.

Jeffrey Hang, Bvlgari’s Regional Managing Director in South Asia Pacific, expressed excitement over having Pia be part of the Bulgari family, which also includes Hollywood A-listers Anne Hathaway and Zendaya as Friends of the House.

At her speech in an eight-course dinner in Hapag, Makati City, attended by Philstar.com, celebrities and the brand’s executives, Pia expressed her excitement as another one of her dreams came to life.

“I never imagined that one day I would be standing here and be announced as a friend of the house. I thought I was reaching for the stars, but I was patient and I worked hard so now it’s here,” she told the guests, which included fellow actors Chie Filomeno, Gabbi Garcia, LA Aguinaldo, Max Collins and Katarina Rodriguez.

“For my every day, I'm drawn to watches. I love watches. I will wear a men's watch even. It can really elevate a look,” Pia said of her go-to Bvlgari jewelry.

If she would design a jewelry, she said, “I would choose a sapphire because that is my birthstone and it's also blue and as you know, for some reason, it’s just my color,” she said, referring to her winning blue Miss Universe gown designed by Albert Andrada.

In addition to sapphire, she would design her own jewelry with diamonds “because diamonds go through a lot of pressure before they become the beautiful piece that you see, before it gets there (and) before it becomes beautiful, shiny and timeless.”

“It goes through that. It goes through time. It goes through pressure, it goes through challenges and I really resonate with that,” she affirmed. “I've been through many challenges in my life but I feel like as long as you stay strong, this is going to be so cheesy, but you will shine!” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya