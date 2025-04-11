Odelon Simpao launches wedding collection as ode to Waling-Waling

Jasmine in a one-shoulder corset with beaded embroidery lace applique tulle ballgown; Yaofa in a fully beaded with Swarovski crystals pointed corset column gown with organdy floral shrug; Ann in an off-shoulder fully sequined ballgown

MANILA, Philippines — Odelon Simpao’s design odyssey is showing signs of going the distance.

At 39, the former nursing student from Ateneo de Cagayan-Xavier University is having a career resurgence.

Having started primarily as a menswear purveyor, under the tutelage of internationally renowned designers Frederick Peralta and Joijie Lloren, Simpao has since steadily carved a name for himself in the cutthroat world of local fashion.

This season, he is reinforcing his creative flair for bridal fashion. Under the label, Odelon Simpao Weddings, the robust and talented designer shares his insights into his new collection, which will be available online through Facebook, Instagram and TikTok:

“My bridal collection is inspired by the exquisite waling-waling flower, drawing upon its flat petals, enchanting fragrance, and the delicate tainted veins that resemble intricate lines, evoking emotions of love and beauty that are perfect for a wedding day.

“This collection emphasizes the beauty of understated elegance, where each silhouette is thoughtfully designed to enhance the feminine form, creating a graceful flow that exudes sophistication. The choice of luxurious fabrics, French laces, beads and crystals adds a tactile richness, ensuring comfort while maintaining a refined appearance.

Charvin Torne Jasmine in a strapless corseted fully embroidered with French and Chantilly lace ballgown; Yaofa in a heart—shaped column, fully beaded high-slit gown with a detachable beaded train; Ann in a fully beaded lace column gown with sculptured detachable fully beaded lace train

“Overall, this collection celebrates the essence of femininity through its classy designs, inviting wearers to embrace their elegance with confidence.

“My inspirations come from a rich tapestry of experiences-- travels, emotions, and surroundings all fueling my creativity. Having designed for celebrated personalities like Marian Rivera, Dennis Trillo, Tom Rodriguez, Jed Madela, and Mark Bautista, I’ve left my mark in the fashion industry. Guided by the wisdom of mentors like Frederick Peralta and Jojie Loren, my journey reflects a blend of passion, artistry, and influence.”