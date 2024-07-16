Pia Wurtzbach bares first Bvlgari ‘pundar’

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach was recently named as the first ever Friend of the House of luxury jewelry brand Bvlgari.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at her dinner launch in Hapag, Rockwell Center, Makati City early this month, Pia shared the first ever Bvlgari piece she bought as “pundar” or investment.

“I think the watch because I like watches,” she bared, “that's what I would wear for every day.”

When she saw the brand’s Serpenti collection, it was “love at first sight,” she said, so she made sure to also have pieces from the snake-themed array.

“I want to have a few pieces that I can wear for every day, so I bought a few pieces. I bought a watch, a bracelet, a ring, necklace, and then I would just switch it up depending on the outfit because I wanted something for every day,” she narrated.

“And then I got another watch because I said, ‘I’ve been wearing this a lot now, so I change it up.’ I bought a few pieces on the first time, but I would say my first favorite was the watch.”

In a separate interview with Philstar.com, Jeffrey Hang, Bvlgari’s Regional Managing Director in South Asia Pacific, said that in the territories where he manages the brand, particularly in Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Philippines is the top market for watches.

The Philippines, according to him, is an “amazing” market for the Italian luxury fine jewelry label.

“And it has been growing steadily ever since the pandemic, and we’re very excited about it,” he said. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Martin Ramos

