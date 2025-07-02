'Dear Evan Hansen' extends Manila run for another week

MANILA, Philippines — GMG Productions is extending its Manila run of award-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen" for yet another week, seeing the production close in October.

The latest and final extension was announced due to an overwhelming response from Filipinos eager to see the six-time Tony winner on Philippine shores.

"Bringing 'Dear Evan Hansen' to Manila has been a long-awaited moment, and the response has been everything we hoped for and more," said the production house's chief executive officer Carlos Candal in a statement.

"We're happy to announce this final extension so even more audiences can experience the impact of this production."

"Dear Evan Hansen" will now run from September 4 to October 5 at the Theater at Solaire featuring the United Kingdom touring production of the musical co-produced by Nottingham Playhouse and Ambassador Theatre Group.

Related: 'Blue's Clues & You' host Josh Dela Cruz joins 'Into The Woods' for Philippine stage debut

The titular character in the musical is an anxious high school student longing for a sense of belonging. He ends up "inventing an important role for himself in a tragedy that he did not earn."

"When events spiral, Evan faces an impossible decision: tell the truth and lose everything or embrace a lie that brings him closer to the life he has always dreamed of," the synopsis goes. "As the story unfolds, Evan navigates the complexities of truth, connection, and self-acceptance in a world that often feels isolating."

The musical features music by EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and Oscar) winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson.

The Broadway run's six Tony Awards include Best Musical, Best Original Score for Pasek and Paul, Best Book of a Musical for Levenson, and Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Ben Platt.

It also won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, while the West End run won three Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

RELATED: Fil-Am EGOT winner Robert Lopez, wife Kristin board 'The Princess Bride' musical