'Moulin Rouge' musical to make Philippine debut in 2027

MANILA, Philippines — Come what may!

The award-winning production "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" is set to make its first appearance in the Philippines next year, running at The Theatre at Solaire from May 4 to 30, 2027.

The musical is based on the iconic 2001 film by Baz Luhrmann about two lovers in the titular cabaret club in the middle of Paris' Belle Epoque period.

Young composer Christian (played in the movie by Ewan McGregor) falls for the club's star courtesan Satine (Nicole Kidman). The two try to hide their love from the Moulin Rouge's impresario Harold Zidler (Jim Broadbent) and the Duke of Monroth (Richard Roxburgh), whose investments may save the club from financial ruin.

Luhrmann's movie was well-received not just for its flamboyant vision but for the use of music across generations. The film was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, winning for its production design and costume design.

A stage adaptation was conceived over a decade later in 2019 on Broadway, where it won 10 of its 14 Tony nominations, including Best Musical, acting honors for Aaron Tveit and Danny Burstein, and a sweep of the craft categories.

The Broadway run closed last August but the show is still on at the West End as produced by the original creative team. The world tour began in United Kingdom last year and now will make its way to the Philippines.

Carlos Candal, chief executive officer of GMG Productions, described in a statement how "incredibly special" it was to bring "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" to Philippine shores.

GMG Productions is co-producing the show with Global Creatures, Bill Damaschke, and Nick Grace Management.

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He described it as "a production that makes you feel the thrill of the music, the beauty of the spectacle, and the power of a love worth fighting for."

"Filipino audiences have always embraced live theater with so much heart and passion, and we are thrilled to bring a production of this scale to Manila," said Candal. "We hope audiences are inspired by its celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and above all, Love, carrying a little piece of the Moulin Rouge in their hearts."

Leading the cast are Verity Thompson as Satine (with Ann Sophie as the alternate) and Nate Landskroner as Christian, with Cameron Blakely as Harold Zidler and James Bryers as The Duke.

Filling out supporting roles are Kurt Kansley as Toulouse-Lautrec, Rodrigo Negrini as Santiago, Kahlia Davis as Nini, Ellie Jane Grant as Arabia, Scott Sutcliffe as Baby Doll, Claudia Kariuki as La Chocolat.

Completing the company are Joe Burrell, Gracie Caine, Alisha Capon, Nathalie Chaves, Sol Childs, Kamau Davis, Martin Dickinson, Ike Fallon, Francis Foreman, Tessa Fox, Lucie Horsfall, Sayaka Kato, Jacob Kohli, Nathan Mariniello, Matt Powell, Daisy Quainton, Chloe Radford, James Revell, Phoebe Roberts, Samuel Routley, Nathan Saxon, Fraser Stewart, Sorcha Stephenson, Craig Watson, and Frazer Woolcott.

Songs that made the jump from film to stage include "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend," "The Sound of Music," "Lady Marmalade," and "Roxanne."

Avid viewers can look forward to the "Elephant Love Medley," which features the tracks "Your Song," "I Will Always Love You," and "Heroes," and the much-beloved "Come What May."

Added songs for the musical are the likes of "Single Ladies," "Every Breathe You Take," "Never Gonna Give You Up," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," "Firework," "Bad Romance," "Toxic," "Royals," "Ride Wit Me," "We Are Young," and "Chandelier."

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