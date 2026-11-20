Weekend list: Miss Universe 2026 NatCos, UAAP Cheerdance

MANILA, Philippines – The weekend is all about the much-anticipated Miss Universe National Costume and milestone music and comics collaboration.

Miss Universe 2026 National Costume show

Watch Bea Millan-Windorski don a part of the Philippines for her National Costume on the Sunday show straight from Puerto Rico.

The National Costume show will stream on Sunday, November 22, starting at 7 a.m. in Manila.

After the national costume, she will head on to compete at the preliminaries the next day, November 23.

Bea will vie for the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown on November 25, with the coronation night from Puerto Rico streaming live in the Philippines beginning at 8 a.m.

UAAP CDC

The Cheerdance Competition of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 89 goes underway this November 21 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Back-to-back defending champions National University is gunning to continue its hot streak and win its 10th gold in the competition.

The University of Santo Tomas and the University of the Philippines are both hoping to reclaim their glory days and notch a ninth championship.

Other schools to look out for are Adamson University and this season's hosts Far Eastern University, the latter slated as the competition's final performers.

Eager to make a statement are De La Salle University, the University of the East, and the Ateneo de Manila University.

Komiket at Fully Booked

Komiket continues its commitment to championing Filipino comics and independent creators with the Komiket Komiks Magazine launch at Fully Booked Bonifacio High Street on November 21.

The event aims to encourage new comics readers to start reading Filipino komiks through its affordable quarterly magazine.

With four issues released, alongside its special Pride and Horror editions, Komiket Komiks showcases several award-winning and fan-favorite creators in the country, such as Pol Medina Jr., Berlin Manalaysay, and Dr. Carlo Jose San Juan.

QCinema wraps

The 14th QCinema International Film Festival draws to a close this weekend, capping off another year for one of Southeast Asia's biggest events for cinema.

The festival saw Zou Jing's "A Girl Unknown" win the Best Picture and Best Screenplay awards in the Asian Next Wave competition, also earning P200,000 for the former award.

Filipino animated movie "Ella Arcangel: Awit ng Pangil at Kuko" was the festival's other big winner, receiving P100,000 for winning the Grand Jury Prize on top of getting the Artistic Achievement Award for Animation in the same section.

"Hearing" filmmaker Lê Bao of Vietnam won the Best Director trophy, while Korean actress Sim Su-bin won Best Lead Performance for her role in "The World Before."

Meanwhile, Peewee O'Hara received a Special Mention for her role in "Gandang Lola" in the shorts competition.

Offshore Music marks 10th year

Offshore Music celebrates its 10th anniversary with "Offshore Music Turns 10: A Decade of Good Noise," happening on November 21 at 123 Block in Mandaluyong City.

The special event honors the independent record label's contribution to OPM. Designed around a street-style fiesta theme, the event will include performances, booths, and activities that showcase the vibrant culture at the heart of Offshore.

The anniversary lineup features performances from its current roster of acts: Ena Mori, Alyson, Ligaya Escueta, Neytan, Sexy Jay and Carousel Casualties, alongside collaborators and previous partners, Pinkmen, Apartel, and the Itchyworms.

“The roster speaks for itself,” said Ely Buendia, Offshore's founder and chief executive officer. "It's a testament to how well we've curated Offshore's catalog and how well we’ve been able to practice our philosophy. In the end, we want to celebrate by doing what we do best: play music."

More shows

Korean actor Gong Yoo will stage his first-ever fan meeting in the Philippines on November 21 at the Araneta Coliseum. Hosting the "Goblin," "Coffee Prince," "Squid Game," and "Train to Busan" star's event is Anne Curtis.

Norwegian folk duo Kings of Convenience, composed of Erlend Øye and Eirik Glambek Bøe, return to the Philippines after 16 years for a November 20 show at the PICC Plenary Hall in Pasay.

Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, Mitch Valdez, and Gary Valenciano will all feature in Raymond Lauchengco's "We Built This City" concert on November 21 at Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

On the same day, Basil Valdez will hold the second of his "Salamin ng Buhay" shows to mark his 75th birthday, this time joined by the Ateneo Chamber Singers at Taguig's Maybank Performing Arts Theater.

The Fireworks Circus Music Festival takes place this November 21 at Bridgetown Central Park, featuring full-set performances from its lineup of artists.

Hitting the stage are Cup of Joe, December Avenue, Silent Sanctuary, Arthur Nery, Orange and Lemons, Earl Agustin, Fitterkarma, Flow G, Skusta Clee, Al James, and Angela Ken, among many other.

"Gabriela the Musical" starring Gab Pangilinan as the titular heroine continues its month-long engagement at the Areté's Hyungai Hall in the Ateneo de Manila University while ending its limited run in Makati's Mirror Studio Theater is Nick Payne's "Constellations."

Tanghalang Pilipino's P-pop musical "Gregoria Lakambini" about another local hero, Gregoria de Jesus, also continues its run at Makati's Proscenium Theater

"The Play That Goes Wrong" and "Joseph the Dreamer" end their respective engagements at the Theatre at Solaire and RCBC Plaza's Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium in Makati.

Carrying on are "The Art of Breaking Up" at the PETA Theater Center, Repertory Philippines' "Cinderella: The Tale of the Glass Slipper" at the REP Eastwood Theater, and the "Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration" at The Space at Solaire.

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