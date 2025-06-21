Julianne Pundan making pro debut for 'Miss Saigon'; Fil-Aussie Seann Miley Moore reprising Engineer role

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Australian actor-singer Seann Miley Moore will reprise their role as the Engineer in "Miss Saigon" when the award-winning musical tours the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Moore became the first openly gay person to play the Engineer when "Miss Saigon" ran in Australia, Taiwan, Singapore and the Philippines.

During the Philippine run they were accompanied by fellow Fil-Aussie Abigail Adriano, Nigel Huckle, Filipino-Kiwi Laurence Mossman and homegrown actress Kiara Dario.

At the time Abigail was the first actress to play Kim in a Philippine run of "Miss Saigon" since Lea Salonga, who originated the role on the West End and Broadway.

For the United Kingdom and Ireland tour of the production, Filipino artist Julianne Pundan will portray Kim in what will be her professional debut.

"I can't believe Im finally going to be living my dream, my dream role," Pundan said in an Instagram post. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I will forever be grateful for, feeling so blessed, this is so surreal, thank you God."

Adriano commented on the new Kim's post saying, "Slay mama!!! Carry the torch my love," to which Pundan responded with equal admiration.

"Miss Saigon" originally premiered on London's West End in 1989 with Salonga starring opposite Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce as the Engineer, who also reprised his role on Broadway two years later.

The musical is retelling of Giacomo Puccini's "Madame Butterfly" now set during the Vietnam War, Kim navigates the chaos of Saigon, falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, and goes on a three-year quest for reunion, all while harboring a heart-wrenching secret.

The United Kingdom and Ireland tour will begin this October and run through August next year.

