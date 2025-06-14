'Bar Boys' musical returns with bigger venue in Quezon City

The cast of "Bar Boys: The Musical"

MANILA, Philippines — The highly regarded "Bar Boys: The Musical" is getting a third run later this year, this time in a much bigger venue.

Based on the 2017 movie by Kip Oebanda, the musical follows four friends who dream of becoming lawyers and changing the world.

"But as the realities of school and life set in, their friendship, values, and faith are put to the test," a synopsis for the production goes.

Barefoot Theatre Collaborative debuted the musical created by Pat Valera last year in May and restaged it in October, both selling out tickets in Makati's Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater.

The new run of the show beginning October 24 will be in the Hyundai Hall of the Ateneo de Manila University's Arete building in Quezon City.

Benedix Ramos, Alex Diaz, Jerom Canlas and Omar Uddin are all set to reprise their roles as Erik, Chris, Torran and Josh.

Veteran actress Sheila Francisco also returns as Justice Hernandez, with more cast announcements to follow.

Mikko Angeles, co-director of the original run, takes the helm as the director as Myke Salomon (Musical Director), Jomelle Era (Choreographer), Ohm David (Stage Designer), Meliton Roxas Jr. and Jethro Nibaten (Lighting Designers),Joyce Garcia (Video Designer), Julio Garcia (Property Designer), and D Cortezano (Technical Director) return for the creative team.

Newcomers to the production include Yvonne Russell as Assistant Director, Aron Roca as Sound Designer, and Hershee Tantiado as Costume Designer.

Public selling of tickets which start at P999 will be from June 28 onwards via Ticket2Me. — Video from Barefoot Theatre Collaborative's YouTube channel

