Fil-Am EGOT winner Robert Lopez, wife Kristin board 'The Princess Bride' musical

Robert Lopez and Kristin Anderson-Lopez join Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California on August 9, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning songwriting couple Robert and Kristin Anderson-Lopez have joined the upcoming musical adaptation of "The Princess Bride."

Rob Reiner's beloved 1987 movie follows the story of swashbuckling farmhand Westley and his one true love Princess Buttercup, as told in a book reading by a grandfather to his sick grandson.

The Lopezes involvement was announced in a casting notice for the role of Fezzik, lovingly played by the late Andre the Giant in the original film.

The couple will be behind the production's music, replacing Emmy and Tony winner David Yazbek.

With them on the creative team are the Tony winning director of "Moulin Rouge!" Alex Timbers, "Hamilton" producer Jeffrey Seller, book writers Bob Martin and Rick Elice, and music supervisor Tom Kitt.

Developmental work for "The Princess Bride" musical will begin in New York City this August.

Robert, who is of Filipino descent from his father's side, is the only individual with a Double EGOT (win more than one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony).

He is also the youngest to reach EGOT status and the fastest to complete an EGOT with a 7-year and 8-month interval for his second EGOT set.

The couple won Best Original Song Oscars for "Let It Go" from "Frozen" and "Remember Me" from "Coco," the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Song Written for Visual Media Grammys for "Frozen" and "Let It Go" respectively, and an Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics Emmy for "Agatha All Along" from "WandaVision."

Additionally Robert has Best Original Score Tonys for "Avenue Q" and "The Book of Mormon," the latter also winning him a Best Book of a Musical Tony and a Best Musical Theater Album Grammy.

Robert's other Emmy awards are two Outstanding Music Direction and Composition wins for "Wonder Pets!" and Outstanding Short Form Program for "We the People."

