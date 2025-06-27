'Blue's Clues & You' host Josh Dela Cruz joins 'Into The Woods' for Philippine stage debut

Fil-Am host-actor Josh Dela Cruz of "Blue's Clues & You" joins the Manila cast of "Into the Woods"

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American host-actor Josh Dela Cruz is joining the cast of Theatre Group Asia's Manila run of "Into The Woods," marking his theater debut in the Philippines.

Josh will take on the dual role of Prince Charming/The Wolf, replacing "Death Note" star Joaquin Pedro Valdes who steps away due to scheduling conflicts.

The host-actor is best known for playing a fictional version of himself on the children's show "Blue's Clues & You" since 2019, following in the steps of past hosts Steve Burns and Donovan "Joe" Patton as their "cousin."

On the show, Josh — whose parents are Bicolano and Ilocano — celebrates his Filipino-American heritage and culture by introducing his fictional lola and sharing Filipino cuisine favorites like bibingka.

He has also starred in "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent," Bull," "Time After Time" and most recently the second season of "Fubar" with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Josh's stage history dates back to being an understudy, ensemble member, and eventually the title role in "Aladdin" on Broadway.

The actor has since acted in the Imela Marcos musical "Here Lies Love," "The King and I" with fellow Fil-Am Lou Diamond Phillips, and "Merrily We Roll Along" under the direction of the original author and director of "Into The Woods" James Lapine.

In a statement, Josh said he was honored to join the "Into The Woods" Manila cast as it's always been his dream to do a musical in the Philippines.

"Getting the opportunity to perform with Filipino legends is icing on the cake. I can't wait to share this story with my Kababayans!" Josh added, recalling being one of few Filipinos growing up in the New Jersey suburbs.

"I can't wait to be immersed in Filipino culture and be surrounded by the people," Josh added. "I look forward to learning more about myself through the audience, the cast, and the city."

"Into the Woods" features 18 main characters from popular fairy tales — fronted by a baker, his wife, and an aging witch — come together in one musical.

The original Broadway production was nominated for 10 Tonys, including Best Musical, winning three: Best Score for Stephen Sondheim, Best Book (Musical), and Best Lead Actress (Musical) for Joanna Gleason.

Previously announced for the cast of "Into The Woods" Manila were:

Lea Salonga - The Witch

Nyoy Volante - The Baker

Mikki Bradshaw-Volante - The Baker's Wife

Arielle Jacobs - Cinderella

Teetin Villanueva - Little Red Riding Hood

Nic Chien - Jack (from "Jack and the Beanstalk")

Rody Vera - Narrator/Mysterious Man

Mark Bautista - Rapunzel's Prince

Eugene Domingo - Jack's Mother

Joreen Bautista - Rapunzel

Tex Ordoñez - Cinderella's Stepmother

Sarah Facuri - Florinda

Kakki Teodoro - Lucinda

Carla Guevara Laforteza - The Giant, Granny, and Snow White

Josh praised how "Into The Woods" explores the "loss of innocence" and "presents the consequences of how we deal with that change."

"We can either dwell on it or choose to be present, move forward, and live our lives to the fullest. It's a simple idea, but something I try to remind myself of every day," Josh ended.

Theatre Group Asia's Manila run of "Into The Woods" will be staged in Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater this August.

