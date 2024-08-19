^

Weather

'Habagat' to bring scattered rains, thunderstorms across Luzon

Philstar.com
August 19, 2024 | 4:51pm
Motorists and commuters endure the sudden heavy downpour along Taft Avenue in Manila on August 10, 2024.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” is expected to bring scattered to isolated rainshowers over parts of Luzon this Monday afternoon, even as tropcial storm Jongdari (formerly Dindo) has exited the Philippine area of responsibility, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 4 p.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said the Southwest Monsoon is currently affecting extreme northern Luzon, specifically Batanes and the Babuyan Islands.

Residents in these areas should prepare for cloudy skies accompanied by scattered rains and thunderstorms. PAGASA also warned that the combination of these conditions could lead to flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, due to localized thunderstorms, Metro Manila and rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. PAGASA cautioned that severe thunderstorms could bring in flash floods or landslides in the affected areas.

PAGASA's weather advisory also noted that wind speeds across the country will range from light to moderate, coming from the southeast to southwest. Coastal waters will be slight to moderate, with wave heights between 0.6 and 2.1 meters.

Jongdari was last spotted approximately 765 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 70 km/h and gusts reaching up to 90 km/h.  

PAGASA

RAINFALL ADVISORY

WEATHER
Philstar
