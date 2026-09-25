Taiwan Tourism Administration brings 'Taiwan Talks' to Manila on Oct. 3

Four Filipino creators will share Taiwan travel stories and filming tips, with local travel partners on site.

MANILA, Philippines — Four Filipino creators will share what they saw, ate and filmed in Taiwan when the Taiwan Tourism Administration hosts “Taiwan Talks: Travel Taiwan, Film Your Way” in Manila on Oct. 3. The afternoon will bring together travel stories, short-video tips and local travel partners offering practical information for a Taiwan trip.

The Poor Traveler will take on culture, Eat Well Pinas will focus on food, while Jen Barangan-David and Asia Yoona will explore the transit stopover. All four traveled to Taiwan this year as part of “Taiwan 100 Ways: Find Your Wave, Discover Your Way,” the Taiwan Tourism Administration’s annual campaign in the Philippine market.

The event follows “Taiwan Day 2026,” held in Manila in August around four official travel themes: Waves of Flavor, Waves of Culture, Waves of Vitality and Waves of Stopover. The two-day event drew more than 1,000 Filipino visitors and launched the nearly yearlong “Taiwan 100 Ways - Film Your Way” short-video contest. Taiwan Talks builds on that momentum with a more focused, creator-led format shaped by what the creators experienced and filmed on the road.

Culture, food and the transit stopover

The Poor Traveler will share Taiwan through a culture-focused lens, while Eat Well Pinas will approach the trip through food, showing how culture and cuisine naturally come together along the way.

Jen Barangan-David and Asia Yoona will focus on Waves of Stopover, sharing how travelers can make the most of a long layover or short stay by heading into the city, trying local food and experiencing everyday life in Taiwan. A live “Kahoot! Taiwan Challenge” will test what the audience picks up along the way.

The talks also connect directly with “Taiwan 100 Ways - Film Your Way,” the short-video contest organized by the Taiwan Tourism Administration in partnership with the Creator and Influencer Council of the Philippines (CICP), with support from China Airlines and STARLUX Airlines.

Rather than run through a list of places to visit, the four creators will draw on their filming trips to explain how they spot a moment worth shooting, frame it and turn a real travel experience into a short video worth sharing.

The contest is open to Filipinos whether or not they have visited Taiwan. An entry can come from a real trip, a creative concept or simply how the entrant imagines Taiwan. Videos must be 30 to 60 seconds long and shot vertically, with submissions open through Jan. 15, 2027.

The idea is to make filming a trip something anyone can do. The Taiwan Tourism Administration hopes more Filipinos will move from audience to creator: visiting Taiwan, filming the experience and showing Taiwan as they see it.

Travel partners on site

Local travel partners will have booths at the venue offering Taiwan itineraries, tour packages and travel information, giving attendees a chance to ask questions directly and learn more about planning a visit.

Through “Taiwan Talks," the Taiwan Tourism Administration aims to connect the Taiwan stories people see online with real travel opportunities, helping more Filipino travelers discover the side of Taiwan that fits them, turn inspiration into actual journeys, and record and share their experiences through images, further expanding the appeal of Taiwan tourism in the Philippine market.

The Taiwan Talks: Travel Taiwan, Film Your Way event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Ruby A & B, 4F of Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria. Pre-registration is required for attendees.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Taiwan Tourism Administration. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.