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Weather

Tropical Storm Queenie enters PAR — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 24, 2026 | 1:30pm
Tropical Storm Queenie enters PAR â€” PAGASA
Satellite rendering shows Tropical Storm Queenie (international name: Surigae) taken as of 10:40 p.m. of Sept. 24, 2026.
PAGASA via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Queenie (international name: Surigae) entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) late Thursday morning, September 24, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of 11 a.m., PAGASA reported that the center of Queenie was estimated at 1,310 kilometers east of Northern Luzon.

The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph, moving west-northwestward at a speed of 35 kph.

No tropical cyclone wind signals had been raised as of posting time.

PAGASA noted that while Queenie is not expected to directly affect land weather conditions over the next three days, its periphery and trough will generate strong to gale-force gusts over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte on Thursday.

From Friday through Saturday, gusty conditions are expected over Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, and Sarangani.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are forecast over Batanes and Babuyan Islands starting Saturday, September 26.

Weather forecasters advised mariners operating motor bancas and small sea vessels in Northern Luzon to take precautions or avoid venturing out, as coastal waters will experience slight to moderate seas measuring 1 to 2 meters.

According to PAGASA's track and intensity outlook, Queenie will maintain its west-northwestward trajectory until Friday before curving north-northeastward on Monday, September 28. The storm is expected to exit the PAR by Tuesday morning, September 29.

PAGASA warned that the storm will gradually intensify while inside the PAR and may develop into a typhoon by Sunday, September 27.

PAGASA

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