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Sports

Alas Women close Asiad on high

Nelson Beltran - The Philippine Star
September 24, 2026 | 12:00am
Alas Women close Asiad on high
The Alas Pilipinas Women builds momentum for the future with three victories to end its Asian Games campaign.
STAR / File

NAGOYA – For Alas Pilipinas Women, ninth place was never the dream. But it became the best outcome – after the medal bid was cut short – and a worthy start for a country hosting the FIVB Women’s World Championship in 2029.

After bowing to China, 18-25, 22-25, 8-25, and Kazakhstan, 29-27, 24-26, 25-23, 25-19, in Pool B, the Filipinas shifted gears. Coach Taka Minowa set a new target: win all three classification games.

They did.

Alas swept Qatar, 25-8, 25-2, 25-9; Mongolia 25-13, 25-11, 25-20; and Hong Kong, 25-21, 25-9, 30-28, to seal ninth – hours before China beat Japan for gold.

Ninth is the lowest for the Philippine women’s team in six Asiad stints – fourth in 1962 and 1966, sixth in 1970, fifth in 1982, eighth in 2018 – but in the biggest field at 14 teams. The Philippines skipped Hangzhou and returned in Nagoya under the POC after the PNVF’s  suspension by the FIVB.

“Happy kami. Although hindi ‘yun yung gusto naming overall goal, happy kami sa lahat ng wins namin,” said Angel Canino, in her first Asian Games.

“Iba talaga yung laruan. Ang dami naming napulot,” said Bella Belen. “Itaas pa namin yung level.”

If Nagoya exposed the gap, it also set the timeline. The Philippines was awarded the 2029 Women’s Worlds hosting last Sept. 28 at the MOA Arena – the first senior world championship to be held in the country.

They came here wanting a medal. They leave ninth, with a three-game winning streak and a clearer idea of how to get closer by 2029.

Fighting for flag at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium with Canino and Belen were Shaine Nitura, Ejiya Laure, Jia de Guzman, Dell Palomata, Alyssa Solomon, Amie Provido, Thea Gagate, Angelique Alba, Justine Jazareno and Nina Ytang.

The Alas Men open their own campaign Sunday against South Korea in Pool D where they’re also with China and Chinese Taipei.

ALAS PILIPINAS
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