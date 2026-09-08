Habagat rains to persist over Luzon, Visayas

Pedestrians struggle with their umbrellas against strong winds during a sudden heavy downpour in Quezon City on Aug. 28, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Several areas in Luzon and Visayas may experience rains on Tuesday, September 8, as the southwest monsoon or habagat continues to affect the country, PAGASA said.

In its 5 a.m. weather forcecast, the state weather bureau said that no tropical cyclone is being monitored inside or near the Philippine area of responsibility.

Weather specialist Veronica Torres, however, said the possibility of a low-pressure area forming remains.

Zambales and Bataan will bear the brunt of the habagat, with 100 to 200 millimeters of rainfall expected in the next 24 hours.

“Asahan natin 'yung monsoon rains sa Zambales at Bataan. Kapag monsoon rains, ito 'yung halos tuloy-tuloy na moderate to heavy rains,” Torres said.

(We can expect monsoon rains over Zambales and Bataan. These monsoon rains are almost continuous, ranging from moderate to heavy.)

The rainfall forecast may trigger flooding, particularly in urbanized, low-lying and riverside areas, while landslides may occur in areas highly susceptible to the hazard.

Meanwhile, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Cavite, Batangas and Occidental Mindoro may experience occasional rains, with rainfall amounts reaching 50 to 100 mm.

Flash floods and landslides are also possible in these areas due to moderate to heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. PAGASA said flash floods and landslides may occur due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Torres said the habagat may affect a wider portion of Luzon in the coming days before its influence gradually weakens.

Western Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the habagat. The rest of the region will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Mindanao, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods and landslides in areas affected by severe thunderstorms.

Winds over Luzon and Visayas will be light to moderate and generally move from the southwest to west, while coastal waters will remain light to moderate.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds moving from the south to southwest, with slight to moderate coastal waters.

No gale warning is currently in effect over any seaboard in the country, PAGASA said.