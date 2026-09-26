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Weather

‘Queenie’ almost a typhoon

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
September 26, 2026 | 1:49pm
â€˜Queenieâ€™ almost a typhoon
Satellite rendering shows Severe Tropical Storm Queenie (international name: Surigae) taken as of 10:40 a.m. of Sept. 26, 2026.
PAGASA via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Queenie (international name: Surigae) is now nearing typhoon strength as it moves over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin on Saturday, September 26, the state weather bureau said Queenie was carrying maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 135 kph.

It is moving west-northwestward at 10 kph.

The center of Queenie was estimated at 575 kilometers east-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

PAGASA said strong to storm-force winds extend outward up to 280 kilometers from Queenie's center.

No tropical cyclone wind signal is currently in effect.

Queenie is unlikely to directly affect the country's land areas throughout the forecast period.

Sea conditions

PAGASA said moderate seas of up to 2 meters are expected over the seaboards of Isabela, the northern seaboard of Batanes and the eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental in the next 24 hours.

Mariners of motorbancas and similarly sized vessels were advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigation under these conditions.

Other coastal waters are expected to have wave heights of less than 2 meters.

Track, intensity

Queenie will continue decelerating while turning northward in the next 12 hours before turning north northeastward by Sunday morning, September 27.

On the forecast track, the center of Queenie is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Sunday afternoon and evening.

Outside the PAR, Queenie will accelerate northeastward toward the sea south of mainland Japan.

PAGASA said Queenie will likely intensify into a typhoon on Saturday and strengthen further while moving over the sea south of the Okinawa Islands.

After reaching peak intensity, Queenie is expected to weaken by Monday, September 28.

PAGASA

SEVERE TROPICAL STORM
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