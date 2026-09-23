Bored of your usual order? Taste exciting flavors from around the world at SM this month

Ready for your next food adventure? Let your cravings lead the way for viral bites, new drink twists, or exciting pairings.

MANILA, Philippines — Picture this: You’re staring at a menu, feeling completely uninspired, and inevitably ordering the exact same meal you’ve eaten a dozen times before. It won’t fail you, sure, but it’s also, admit it, boring.

If you’re visiting any SM malls to eat out, it’s the perfect chance to discover new favorites by going on a global food trip—no passport needed! This month, we’ve spotted Japanese-fusion tacos, Korean-inspired pairings, French puff pastries, and more.

Discover what’s new and trending at the SM Malls Online app and redeem these exclusive deals using Swipe Coupons.

1. Tacos but make it Japanese from Tokyo Tokyo

Swap the traditional corn shells for crispy seaweed with Tokyo Tokyo’s new Nori Tacos—the perfect bite when you want to break away from your usual snacks.

For only P120, choose from three umami-filled flavors: Mango Wasabi Chicken Karaage, Spicy Cheesy Beef, and Mango Wasabi Prawn Tempura.

Visit your nearest Tokyo Tokyo at SM Malls for dine-in or takeout.

2. Conti’s ube-and cheese-filled Puff Pies

When the afternoon slump hits, treat yourself to a buttery, flaky pastry that balances sweet and savory flavors.

Meet your new Conti’s favorite, the Puff Pies in two delightful flavors: Ube Cheese Puff with real ube halaya and cheese, and Quattro Formaggi Puff with herbs, chunky tomatoes and four-cheese filling!

Puff Pies start at P70 per piece at Conti’s in select SM malls until October 16. Swipe coupons here.

3. Filipino’s comfort ulam in a burrito at Army Navy

As Filipinos, we love a filling meal for lunch or dinner. Savor the familiar and comforting kare-kare, which gets a tasty transformation in a burrito!

Visit Army Navy and order Krispy Lechon Kawali Kare-Kare Naked Burrito. This full meal comes with kare-kare rice, sauteed string beans and pechay, fried eggplant, RKB, pickled red onion, cilantro, and crispy lechon kawali. Served with kare-kare sauce and shrimp paste of course!

Get this dish for P380 using this coupon. Valid at all Army Navy branches in SM malls.

4. Plot twist: Dunkin’s Choco Butternut is now a drink

Instead of biting into your favorite Dunkin’ donut, imagine sipping it. Well, you now can with the new Frozen Mocha Choco Butternut for P165!

Try this delicious plot twist that transforms a Dunkin classic into a cool drink. Visit all Dunkin branches at SM and score this deal.

5. Level up your Korean food trip at Dessert 39

Channel your favorite K-drama actors and upgrade your next afternoon break with Dessert 39’s Daebak K-Combos.

These curated Korean-inspired pairings combine savory favorites with signature beverages and desserts. Choose from Tuna & Egg Sandwich with Einspanner, Baked Ziti with Americano, Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Premium Royal Milk Tea, and Caldereta Bowl and Chocolate Tokyo Roll with Cafe Latte.

Drop by Dessert 39 at SM Mall of Asia and choose your pick. Prices start at P295.

6. Trending drinks that hit just the spot

There’s a reason why matcha and Spanish latte stay trending—they just hit the spot. Plus, it’s always exciting by fusing it with unexpected flavors.

Take for example the Iced Matcha Lemonade with warabimochi bits at Warabimochi Kamakura. Score this for P250 at SM Aura and SM Megamall using Swipe Coupons.

At ZUS Coffee, Spanish latte gets a buttery twist. Try the new Buttercrème Spanish Lattè with Buttercrème on top! Get this for P140 at all ZUS branches in SM.

Delicious deals and discovery await at SM

Ready for your next food adventure? Let your cravings lead the way for viral bites, new drink twists, or exciting pairings.

Download and check the SM Malls Online app today and use your Swipe Coupons to discover a whole world of flavors—complete with delicious deals!

Follow on Facebook and Tiktok to discover the latest deals in SM.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.