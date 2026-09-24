JCBâ€™s 30th anniversary set to bring the Japan experience closer to Filipinos

JCB’s 30th anniversary set to bring the Japan experience closer to Filipinos

Since entering the Philippine market in 1996, JCB has grown alongside the strengthening ties between Japan and the Philippines, creating more opportunities for Filipinos to experience the best of Japan through travel, dining, shopping, entertainment, and everyday experiences.

MANILA, Philippines — JCB International Co., Ltd (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB, Japan's only international payment brand, announced the launch of JCB Japan Fiesta in celebration of JCB’s 30th anniversary in the Philippines.

Since entering the Philippine market in 1996, JCB has grown alongside the strengthening ties between Japan and the Philippines, creating more opportunities for Filipinos to experience the best of Japan through travel, dining, shopping, entertainment, and everyday experiences.

For many Filipinos, Japan is more than a dream destination. From its rich culture and world-renowned cuisine to its pop culture, entertainment, shopping, and breathtaking destinations, Japan continues to capture the imagination of Filipino travelers and enthusiasts.

Now, as JCB celebrates its 30th anniversary in the Philippines, the brand is bringing the spirit of Japan closer to Filipinos through JCB Japan Fiesta on September 25 to 27 at the SM Megamall Mega Fashion Hall Mandaluyong City.

Experience Japan and win exciting prizes

JCB Japan Fiesta

The celebration goes beyond the festival floor, with exciting activities and prizes lined up throughout the weekend. The festivities will culminate in the much-awaited Grand Raffle, where one lucky winner will receive an exclusive trip to Japan

Best of Japan 4.0 Promo

JCB will also unveil the Best of Japan 4.0 Promo, offering:

5 unforgettable Japan-inspired experiences

1 guaranteed winner from each participating bank partner

For those dreaming of an extraordinary getaway, the grand prize includes:

Ultimate luxury trip to Japan worth P1,000,000

An exceptional travel experience designed around comfort, exclusivity, and the best of Japanese hospitality

In addition, participants will have more chances to win:

30 lucky winners will each receive P10,000 worth of shopping credits

This provides even more opportunities for cardmembers to discover and enjoy Japan.

Adding to the excitement is a lineup of distinguished partner and merchant booths, where visitors can discover Japanese brands, products, travel experiences, and special JCB offers.

Participating brands include ANA, Bandai Gashapon, B.League, Fujifilm, Gindaco Takoyaki, ItoEn, Japan Airlines, JNTO, Muji, Nitori, Uniqlo, VFS Global, Warabimochi Kamakura and 10 Yen King.

Celebrating 30 years of connection

More than a corporate milestone, JCB’s 30th Anniversary in the Philippines celebrates 30 years of meaningful connections, trusted partnerships, and shared experiences with Filipino consumers, financial institutions, merchants, and business partners.

Over the years, JCB has continued to strengthen its role in connecting Filipinos to Japan—not only as a travel destination, but as a culture and lifestyle that can be experienced through food, shopping, entertainment, hospitality, and everyday moments.

This milestone also reflects the enduring relationship between Japan and the Philippines, built on decades of friendship, cultural exchange, tourism, and people-to-people connections.

Through JCB Japan Fiesta, JCB transforms its 30th Anniversary into a celebration that everyone can enjoy—bringing the sights, sounds, flavors, and excitement of Japan to the heart of Manila, while looking ahead to many more years of connection between Japan and the Philippines.

JCB Japan Fiesta is open to the public from September 25 to 27 at the SM Megamall Mega Fashion Hall. Admission is free, and visitors do not need to be JCB Cardholders to join the celebration.

For more information about JCB’s 30th Anniversary promotions, participating merchant offers, and complete promo mechanics, visit the JCB Philippines website(https://www.specialoffers.jcb/ph/) or follow JCB Philippines on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from JCB. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.