Breaking the debt cycle from predatory lenders: 3 Cebuana entrepreneurs rely on GLoan Negosyo to grow business

For 35-year-old nail tech Dyan, switching from informal loans to GLoan Negosyo gave her the financial flexibility to restock supplies and expand her home-service client calls in Cebu City.

CEBU, Philippines — For many Filipino entrepreneurs, the biggest hurdle isn’t the idea, it’s the capital to make it happen. At the Wais Tindera Caravan in Cebu, three women shared how access to financing helped them build businesses and support their families.

Through GCash, the Philippines’ leading finance superapp and largest cashless ecosystem, and its lending solutions from Fuse Financing Inc., these entrepreneurs are gaining access to credit that fits how they earn and spend.

A nail salon breaking free from high-pressure informal lending

Dyan, 35, does nails for a living in Barangay Suba, Cebu City, often traveling to clients for home service calls. Supplies run out fast in this business, and before GLoan Negosyo, keeping up meant borrowing from informal lenders who expected payment every single day. For someone whose income depends on how many clients she sees, that pressure never lets up.

GLoan Negosyo changed the rhythm. She now restocks on her own terms, without the daily scramble to repay.

"Dati araw-araw ako nagbabayad sa mga pinagkakautangan ko, kaya mas maganda 'yong GLoan kasi makakaipon ka pa bago magbayad. ‘Yong inutang ko, pambayad ko ng mga gamit ko sa paglilinis ng nails ng mga customer. Wala akong masasabi sa GLoan, nakakatulong talaga siya, lalo na kapag wala kang pera at gusto mong gamitin pang-negosyo, low interest pa siya," Dyan said.

(Before, I paid daily on my debts, so GLoan is better because I can save up first before paying. What I borrowed went to my nail supplies for my customers. GLoan helps a lot, especially when you have no money and need capital for your business, and the interest is low too.)

GCash is with Dyan everywhere her work takes her. Clients pay her on the spot using GCash, cash-in and cash-out transactions and prepaid load sales also bring in a little extra on the side.

And through GSave, Dyan is quietly building an emergency fund, money she can't accidentally spend the way she might with cash in her pocket.

Building a sari-sari store from the ground up

Jill, 28, relies on GLoan Negosyo's low interest and flexible monthly terms to keep her sari-sari store shelves fully stocked year-round.

In 2024, Jill, 28, and her partner opened a sari-sari store with nothing but GLoan Negosyo to support them. A P15,000 loan gave them the starting capital they needed to open their business. Since then, Jill has relied on GLoan five more times to restock whenever her sales slow down, turning a quick fix into a steady and reliable system for keeping her shelves full.

"Ginamit ko ang GLoan para lumago ang negosyo, pinambili ko ng mga paninda ko po tulad ng mga sabon, shampoo, at canned goods. Masaya po ako dahil maliit lang ang interest, hindi mabigat sa bulsa dahil hindi siya araw-araw binabayaran, talagang makakaipon ka para makapagbayad buwan-buwan. Nakatulong po talaga dahil kung wala akong puhunan, ito 'yong nagagamit ko," Jill said.

(I used GLoan to grow my business, buying stock like soap, shampoo, and canned goods. I'm happy because the interest is small and easy on the pocket since I don't pay daily, I can really save up to pay monthly. It really helped, because when I have no capital, this is what I use.)

Jill's store also takes GCash payments, a small edge over the cash-only stores nearby. The monthly repayment schedule also offers much-needed breathing room compared to the daily pressure of informal lenders, allowing her business to stay steady even during slow periods.

A small side hustle funding a big dream

By using GLoan to buy inventory by the banyera, 42-year-old fish vendor Carmen bypassed traditional banking barriers to expand her trade in Barangay Suba.

Carmen, 42, runs a small fish vending business in Barangay Suba—the kind of daily work that keeps a household going. To grow her business, she buys fish by the banyera (tub) and resells them to fellow vendors and fisherfolk, making sure no day goes to waste.

When additional capital was needed to keep her fish trade moving, GCash provided the crucial push. Introduced to the app by her cousin, Carmen turned to GLoan to supplement her existing capital, allowing her to purchase more inventory and keep her business afloat without the slow, restrictive processes of traditional financial institutions.

"Ibig sabihin, idinagdag ko lang hanggang sa lumaki. Extra na pera para maikot 'yung tinda. Nakatulong din sa iba at sa mga bata. Dahil may negosyo ka na, nakakatulong ka pa kaysa naman ma-standby ka lang," Carmen said.

(I added the loan to my capital so it could grow—extra money to keep the trade moving. It also helped others and the kids. Because you have a business, you get to help out instead of just staying idle.)

Carmen isn't stopping there. She plans to maintain a good credit standing, explore GCash’s savings features, and use digital bill payments to make running her business and managing her household even easier.

Three stories, one lesson

Dyan, Jill and Carmen didn't just get a loan; they got a chance to build something, and the confidence to keep growing. Financing gave them room to start a business, restock a shelf, expand an idea or simply get through a hard month without losing ground.

Their stories point to something bigger happening across the Philippines, especially as more Filipinos turn a small business into their main livelihood with the help of accessible financing. GCash and Fuse Financing want to be part of that story even more, so more entrepreneurs can grow and seize new opportunities to build the future they dream for their families.

To know more about GCash and its lending solutions, please visit www.gcash.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.