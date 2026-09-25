â€˜Queenieâ€™ maintains strength, may become typhoon by Sunday

‘Queenie’ maintains strength, may become typhoon by Sunday

Satellite rendering shows Tropical Storm Queenie (international name: Surigae) taken as of 8:30 a.m. of Sept. 25, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Queenie (international name: Surigae) maintained its strength as it moved northwestward over the Philippine Sea, PAGASA said Friday morning.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin on Friday, September 25, the state weather bureau said Queenie was carrying maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 90 kph.

It is moving northwestward at 20 kph.

The center of Queenie was estimated at 1,065 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

Queenie is unlikely to directly affect the country's land areas throughout the forecast period.

Strong winds, rainfall

No tropical cyclone wind signals have been raised so far.

PAGASA said heavy rainfall and severe winds may still be experienced in localities outside Queenie's landfall point and forecast confidence cone.

It is not expected to directly affect the country throughout the forecast period.

PAGASA's regional forecast for Southern Luzon said the area may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms on Friday.

Sea conditions

PAGASA said coastal waters are expected to have wave heights of less than 2 meters over the next 24 hours.

Track, intensity

Queenie will generally move west-northwestward until Friday afternoon before moving northwestward on Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon, the tropical cyclone is forecast to decelerate as it begins to turn from northwestward to northeastward.

On the forecast track, the center of Queenie is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Sunday afternoon, September 27, and early Monday morning, September 28.

Outside the PAR, Queenie is forecast to accelerate as it heads northeast.

PAGASA said Queenie will gradually intensify while inside the PAR and may reach typhoon category by Sunday.