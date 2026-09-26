â€˜Queenieâ€™ keeps strength, may become typhoon as it exits PAR Sunday

‘Queenie’ keeps strength, may become typhoon as it exits PAR Sunday

Satellite rendering shows Severe Tropical Storm Queenie (international name: Surigae) taken as of 4:40 a.m. of Sept. 26, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Queenie (international name: Surigae) maintained its strength as it decelerated while moving over the Philippine Sea, PAGASA said Saturday morning.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin on Saturday, September 26, the state weather bureau said Queenie was carrying maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 115 kph.

It is moving northwestward at 15 kph.

The center of Queenie was estimated at 600 kilometers east of Itbayat, Batanes.

PAGASA said strong to storm-force winds extend outward up to 280 kilometers from Queenie's center.

Queenie is unlikely to directly affect the country's land areas throughout the forecast period.

Sea conditions

PAGASA said moderate seas of up to 2 meters are expected over the northern seaboard of Batanes in the next 24 hours.

Mariners of motorbancas and similarly sized vessels were advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigation under these conditions.

Other coastal waters are expected to have wave heights of less than 2 meters.

Track, intensity

Queenie will continue decelerating while moving north northwestward in the next 12 hours before turning north northeastward by Sunday morning, September 27.

On the forecast track, the center of Queenie is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Sunday afternoon and evening.

Outside the PAR, Queenie will accelerate northeastward toward the sea east of mainland Japan.

PAGASA said Queenie will likely intensify into a typhoon by Saturday evening or Sunday and strengthen further while moving over the sea south of the Okinawa Islands.

After reaching peak intensity, Queenie is expected to weaken by Monday, September 28.