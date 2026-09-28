Learn and grow: Bayan Family of Foundations and Global Dominion Partner

Presidents Samuel Cariño of Global Dominion and Carlo Sagun of BFF signed the partnership between both organizations on September 22, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Financing is a critical business element. But it is not the only thing needed. Global Dominion recognizes this and has partnered with Bayan Family of Foundations (BFF) for more accessible and engaging public financial education.

Presidents Samuel Cariño of Global Dominion and Carlo Sagun of BFF signed the partnership between both organizations on September 22, 2026. The partnership will strengthen and enhance the creation of valuable content on finance education for individuals and businesses through the program Ka-partner Academy. The partnership enables both organizations to advance sustainable development goals for better education, economic growth and reduced inequalities.

Areas for improvement among micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are more than financial; they are, at a higher level, developmental. Capital without education, education without community, community without financing: each component alone is insufficient.

Research consistently shows that financial literacy and business development training improve loan repayment rates, reduce default risk, and increase the likelihood that capital generates durable business growth rather than short-term relief. The behavioral dimensions of MSME credit uptake demonstrate that financial literacy improves repayment behavior and enables entrepreneurs to make better use of borrowed capital.

The Ka-partner Academy is Global Dominion's business development platform for its borrowers, partners, and the broader micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) segment it serves, designed on the conviction that a financing institution's responsibility to the community neither starts nor ends at applications and disbursements.

The program has recently expanded to include content-creation-centered campaigns to engagingly inform and educate entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs on social media.

Global Dominion, a non-bank financing institution established in 2003, grew into a nationwide network of over 170 branches, nearly 2,000 employees strong, by championing the very borrowers traditional lenders often ignored, including the dynamic MSMEs and aspiring entrepreneurs who remain formally employed while building their businesses. The company offers real estate financing, car financing, doctors’ loan, and secured business loans (backed by either a vehicle or real estate). It is set to transform Filipino entrepreneurs’ lives for the better in the years to come.

“We finance businesses, while BFF builds entrepreneurs. The Ka-partner Academy is where our missions converge,” said Cariño. “The next generation of Filipino business owners will learn that a ka-partner does not just give you a loan. A ka-partner helps you grow,” he added.

The Bayan Family of Foundations (BFF) is a Philippine non-stock, non-profit organization advancing social entrepreneurship, education, health, and community development. It works through four component foundations: Bayan Academy, which leads training, education and curriculum development; Bayan Innovation Group (BIG), which leads research, strategic planning, policy and monitoring and evaluation; Bayan SEARCH, which leads community development and capacity building beyond the classroom; and Bayan EDGE, which handles impact investing and resource mobilization.

For more than a decade, Bayan has partnered with government agencies, development organizations, and private companies to design and deliver programs that strengthen entrepreneurs, educators, and communities nationwide.

Through the Ka-partner Academy, BFF brings this experience in entrepreneurship training and capacity building to Global Dominion's borrowers and the wider MSME community.

"We are excited to contribute to the Ka-partner Academy," said Sagun. "Democratizing financial education cannot be done in just one way or through one format. It has to be multidimensional, multiformat, and collaborative, but always purposive, so that we reach more Filipino entrepreneurs and go deep enough to truly change, not only their businesses, but their lives. This is the same belief that guides every Bayan program, and it is what makes this partnership with Global Dominion a natural fit," he added.

BFF has spent years building cooperative and collaborative development methodologies in education and partnerships. Global Dominion has spent decades financing the businesses that emerge from those communities. The Ka-partner Academy is where they finally meet in the same room.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.