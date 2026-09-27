Philippine volleyball body apologizes for men's team's money woes in Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) apologized for the supposed lack of support raised by Alas Pilipinas men volleyball star Bryan Bagunas.

Bagunas, following Alas’ three-set defeat against South Korea on Sunday, revealed that the team has not received their allowances since July, which he said pushed some of his teammates to borrow money just so they could train.

“Naitindihan ko naman kasi most of the players naman is student-athlete. So, yun. Talaga nagtulong-tulungan lang kami para makapag-ensayo kami yung kompleto,” Bagunas said in an interview.

“Siyempre, pati dito, naging allowance lang namin is from the PSC (Philippine Sports Commission). Other than that, wala na. As in, sarili-sarili na. Minsan, kami na yung gumagastos ng lunch namin, pagkain namin. Kasi hindi na kami maabot sa meal eh, kasi yung training namin is alanganin sa time ng meal time sa hotel,” he added.

The volleyball star stressed that it is “saddening” for them, especially since they represent the country in the Asiad.

In a statement also on Sunday, PNVF Executive Director Miguel Suarez apologized for the difficulties the national athletes are experiencing.

“Our athletes have dedicated themselves to representing our country, and they deserve nothing less than the full support of the Federation,” the statement read.

The PNVF bared that since President Frank Lao assumed leadership of the federation, he “inherited a federation burdened with substantial financial liabilities and outstanding obligations.”

“While there have been reports of funding received by the PNVF from various sources, the current leadership is in the midst of a comprehensive inventory and accounting of its financial records, including reconciling funds previously received and determining their corresponding disbursements,” the PNVF said.

“We remain committed to establishing a clear and accurate picture of the Federation's financial position and ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of its resources. However, we cannot allow the challenges of the past to prevent us from addressing the urgent needs of our athletes today.”

Lao then advanced funds to address the immediate concerns of the national teams, which included the allowances of the men’s national team, as well as the ticketing and visa requirements for the Asiad participation, according to the PNVF.

“Furthermore, when the National Team requested an additional round-trip ticket for one of its members, the Federation accommodated the request. These are among the measures undertaken by the current leadership to address the immediate needs of our athletes while working toward more sustainable solutions,” it said.

“Nevertheless, we agree with Mr. Bagunas. These efforts are not enough. Under the leadership of President Frank Lao, PNVF is committed to rebuilding the Federation, strengthening its financial accountability, and establishing a system that provides our athletes with the support they rightfully deserve,” it added.

“We intend to learn from them, address the problems before us, and ensure that they do not continue to burden our athletes. We recognize that rebuilding trust requires more than words. It requires concrete action, accountability, and a genuine commitment to putting our athletes first.”

The federation said that the athletes “deserve better, Philippine volleyball deserves better. And we will work tirelessly to deliver better.”

The Philippines will return to action on Monday, facing off against China at the Park Arena Komaki in Japan.