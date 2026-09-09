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Weather

Heavy rain to hit already soaked Luzon areas Wednesday

Philstar.com
September 9, 2026 | 7:30am
Heavy rain to hit already soaked Luzon areas Wednesday
PAGASA's 24-hour rainfall forecast for Sept. 9, 2026 shows 50 to 100 mm of rain over parts of Luzon.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — More heavy rain is forecast across parts of Luzon on Wednesday, September 9, with PAGASA warning that already saturated areas may face greater risks from flooding and landslides after days of rainfall.

In its 5 a.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said the southwest monsoon could bring 50 to 100 millimeters of rain over Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Cavite, Batangas and Occidental Mindoro.

Another 50 to 100 mm is forecast over Ilocos Sur, La Union, Benguet, Quirino, Isabela and Aurora due to the trough of tropical cyclone Krovanh.

"Forecast rainfall may be higher in mountainous and elevated areas. Moreover, impacts in some areas may be worsened by significant antecedent rainfall," PAGASA said.

The weather bureau advised disaster officials in affected areas to take measures to protect lives and property.

Heavy rain is also forecast to continue Thursday, while the rainfall outlook broadens considerably by Friday.

Occidental Mindoro may receive 100 to 200 mm on Friday, while 50 to 100 mm is forecast over a wide swath of Luzon, including Metro Manila, as well as parts of Bicol and Western Visayas.

HABAGAT

PAGASA

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