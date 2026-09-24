Tropical Storm Surigae enters PAR, now called 'Queenie'

Satellite rendering shows Typhoon Storm Queenie (international name: Surigao) taken as of 7:30 a.m. of Sept. 14, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Surigae entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) early Thursday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The storm was assigned the local name Queenie after it entered PAR at around 7 a.m. Thursday, September 24.

Queenie is the 17th tropical cyclone to enter the PAR this year.

In its earlier forecast, PAGASA said Queenie was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

The tropical storm was being monitored east of Northern Luzon before entering PAR.

PAGASA said it will issue its first tropical cyclone bulletin for Queenie at 11 a.m. Thursday.