Rains forecast over Visayas, parts of Mindanao as ITCZ prevails

Satellite-based rendering shows the relative location of cyclone Surigae (formerly 'Queenie) north of the Philippines as of 8:50 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The intertropical convergence zone is forecast to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Visayas, Palawan and parts of Mindanao on Monday, September 28, with possible flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, PAGASA said the ITCZ is affecting Palawan, the Visayas and Mindanao.

The ICTZ is a weather system of converging winds that force air upward, creating heavy clouds, thunderstorms and rainfall.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are forecast over the Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Palawan and Lanao del Sur.

PAGASA warned that moderate to at times heavy rains in these areas could trigger flash floods or landslides.

The rest of Mindanao is forecast to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the ITCZ. Flash floods or landslides may occur during severe thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms in these areas.

Typhoon remains outside PAR

Typhoon Surigae, formerly known as Queenie while inside the Philippine area of responsibility, remained outside PAR early Monday.

As of 3 a.m., the typhoon was located 1,055 kilometers northeast of extreme northern Luzon.

Surigae was packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 215 kph. It was moving east-northeastward at 15 kph.

PAGASA said winds across Luzon will be light to moderate and variable, with slight to moderate coastal waters ranging from 0.6 to 1.5 meters.

The Visayas and Mindanao will likewise have light to moderate winds, blowing from the southeast to southwest, with coastal waters of 0.6 to 1.5 meters.