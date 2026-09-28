Is this Watsons' best-kept skincare secret? Discover why Target Pro has been trusted for 10 years

The press launch for the 10th anniversary of Target Pro by Watsons was celebrated last September 11 in SM Makati, celebrating Japanese precision and dermatology-targeted solutions.

Target Pro by Watsons celebrates a decade in the industry with the launch of a new hair care line, plus a chance to win a trip to Japan!

MANILA, Philippines — Target Pro by Watsons celebrates 10 years of delivering dermatology-targeted solutions, powered by Japanese innovation. The milestone is testament to the trust it has received and the effectiveness Target Pro by Watsons delivers in each and every product.

In appreciation for the past decade and in the spirit of Target Pro by Watsons’ unwavering commitment, everyone is welcome to the Target Pro by Watsons pop-up at the SM Makati Main Atrium. Launched last September 10, the space offers an interactive way to engage with Target Pro by Watsons’ different product lines and new offerings.

At the press launch of the popup, Target Pro by Watsons presented an informative program—highlighting the successes of the past 10 years, key reviews from loyal users, and an expert chat featuring Dr. Vada So.

Watsons Senior Brand Manager Katrine Salvador delivered the opening remarks as she focused on how Target Pro seeks to address the evolving beauty and wellness needs of Filipinos.

The program also introduced the newest product line FEMTechLab. Target Pro by Watsons expands its range with hair care that’s tailored to hormonal, stress-induced, and postpartum hair loss.

FEMTechLab offers a complete collection of products, including Anti-Hair Fall Root Balance Scalp Serum (P1,199), Anti-Hair Fall Root Renew Scalp Serum (P1,199), Anti-Hair Fall & Clarifying Shampoo (P899), and Anti-Hair Breakage & Shining Conditioner (P899).

Apart from this, Target Pro by Watsons extends its gratitude through a special raffle that includes various special prizes, including a trip to Japan! Target Pro by Watsons e-raffle promo rewards customers every time they shop!

Event host Janeena Chan (left) led the fireside chat together with Dr. Vada So (middle) and Watsons Brand Manager Mary Adriane Aguado (right) focused on Target Pro’s products and future.

Running from August 15 to September 30 and open to Watsons Club Regular, Watsons Club Elite, SMAC Regular, and SMAC prestige members, every minimum P2,999 single-receipt purchase entitles you to an e-raffle entry. Every qualifying in-store purchase earns Watsons Club & SMAC Regular Members one e-raffle entry, while Elite Club & SMAC Prestige members will earn two e-raffle entries.

Online purchases give you more chances as Watsons Club & SMAC Regular members who make qualifying purchases can get two e-raffle entries, while Elite Club & SMAC Prestige members can get four e-raffle entries.

Target Pro by Watsons is an authority when it comes to solution-based skincare that’s easy-to-understand with its straight-forward approach. Favorites and bestsellers include the Vitamin C Serum, Whitening Serum, Luminous Sun Milk, Age Defense Eye Cream, Airy Spray, Body Moisturizing Cream, Dark Spot Corrector, and Whitening Lotion.

“And as our skin needs continue to evolve as well, you can rely on Target Pro to keep listening, keep learning, and keep innovating, developing targeted solutions for every new stage, every new concern, and every chapter ahead," said Mary Adriane Aguado, Watsons Brand Manager.

Trust in Target Pro by Watsons’ 10-year experience, and science-based skincare! Explore the products for you, targeted for better skin, better you!

Follow @targetprobywatsons_ph on Instagram to celebrate a decade of targeted care and stay updated on the brand’s latest products, innovations, and what’s next for Target Pro by Watsons. Target Pro is available at selected Watsons branches and all SM Beauty stores.

Editor's Note: This branded content is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.



