Blue Eagles still getting used to defense-oriented play, says coach Alas

MANILA, Philippines -- Defense is the name of the game for Ateneo head coach Louie Alas.

Following a humbling defeat against the University of the Philippines, Alas and the Blue Eagles will turn their focus on working on their defense moving forward in the UAAP Season 89.

UP blasted off in the second half to clip the Blue Eagles, 94-75, over the weekend.

The Fighting Maroons led by just one, 46-45, at the half, before the Fighting Maroons stepped on the gas and never let up in the second half.

Alas said that even back to the time he was coaching the Letran Knights in the NCAA, their defense has been the key to the championship squads.

“Sabi ko nga sa kanila, we’re down by 10 lang, then gusto niyo, isang shoot, all agad? Sabi ko, walang ganiyan, yung home run. Hindi baseball ito. Sabi ko, let’s change the mentality na we will come back on offense, sabi ko, it’s not on my system,” Alas told reporters after the game.

“The reason why kami nagcha-champion before, because of the defense, the resiliency. Siguro hindi pa lang kami used to it. So tatrabahuin ko yan, tatrabahuin namin. Sabi ko sa kanila, pag hindi kayo nag-buy-in dyan walang mangyayari sa atin,” he added.

Still, Alas took the blame for the loss, as the Blue Eagles were “not prepared enough.”

“Sa lahat dito, ang gagaling na coaches. Andito yung cream of the crop. PBA magagaling, pero parang PBA din dito. Sobra ang scouting, ang daming coaches magagaling. So, 'pag hindi ka pumasok sa game, na kulang yung preparation mo. Ganiyan ang mangyayari. That's why I told them, siguro kulang yung preparation.”

Ateneo had an explosive start to the season, defeating the UE Red Warriors, 101-74, in their opener.

But the early wake-up call against the Fighting Maroons gave the Blue Eagles an important lesson moving forward – not to tread things lightly any longer.

“Actually, yung first game, I was expecting a close game. So nangyayari yung nangyayari because yun yung best defensive game namin. So, tumaas yung expectation. Sabi ko nga sa kanila, one game pa lang to. Huwag tayong masyadong mataas yung tuwa. Huwag tayong mababa,” he said.

“Ayun, nangyayari nga yun siguro. Hindi ko na-arrest yun. Kaya yung mga ganyang attitude, sa akin talaga babagsak. Hindi ko na-arrest. May mga practices nga kami na 40 minutes lang, kasi sabi ko baka pagod. Hindi ko pala pwedeng gawin yan. So, lesson learned,” he added.

Now, he will be pushing his team more in practices.

“Eh sa Letran kasi, iba na rin kasi yung mga personality ng mga bata dati. Yung nga sabi ng mga coaches na parang konting masakit, humihinto. When I was coaching Latran, dumudugo na yung tonsils sa pagod, tuloy-tuloy pa rin kami, Ngayon, hindi ko na pwedeng gawin yan.”

Ateneo (1-1) will be returning to action this Saturday, September 26, against the 1-0 Adamson Soaring Falcons at 12 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.