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Weather

PAGASA: ‘Habagat’ to bring rains over western Luzon

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 20, 2026 | 10:32am
PAGASA: â€˜Habagatâ€™ to bring rains over western Luzon
Pedestrians use umbrellas and other items to shield themselves from the sudden downpour in Quezon City on May 25, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” may affect the western part of Luzon on Sunday, September 20.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said Palawan may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the habagat.

The state weather bureau warned residents of Palawan of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The habagat may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

HABAGAT

METRO MANILA

PAGASA

RAINS

SOUTHWEST MONSOON

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