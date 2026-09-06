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Weather

Rains expected across Luzon, Visayas due to habagat — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 6, 2026 | 9:47am
Rains expected across Luzon, Visayas due to habagat â€” PAGASA
Motorists slow down while crossing pedestrians maneuver around massive potholes caused by the heavy rainfall from previous weather disturbances and the southwest monsoon at the corner of Belfast Avenue and Quirino Highway in Novaliches, Quezon City on Aug. 8, 2026.
The Philippine STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Luzon and Visayas may expect rains due to the southwest monsoon, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast on Sunday, September 6, PAGASA said that Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, the rest of Central Luzon, the rest of MIMAROPA, Rizal and Laguna may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat.

The habagat may also bring occasional rains to Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas and Occidental Mindoro.

Mindanao may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Krovanh (formerly Pilandok) is estimated to be 875 kilometers east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon as of 3 a.m. on Sunday.

It has wind speeds of up to 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 80 kph.

The tropical storm is moving east-southwestward at 10 kph.

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