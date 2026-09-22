PAGASA: LPA east of Philippines has â€˜high chanceâ€™ of developing into tropical depression

PAGASA: LPA east of Philippines has ‘high chance’ of developing into tropical depression

Satellite image from PAGASA showing the low-pressure area east of the Philippines as of 8 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) located east of the Philippines has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

According to PAGASA, as of 8 a.m., the LPA was estimated to be 1,760 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, although the information was posted only at 10 a.m.

It was moving north-northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour.

On Tuesday, September 22, PAGASA said the LPA's trough is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Bohol and Davao Oriental.

However, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat.”

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.