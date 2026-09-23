Trough of tropical depression to bring rains to parts of Visayas, Mindanao â€” PAGASA

Trough of tropical depression to bring rains to parts of Visayas, Mindanao — PAGASA

Satellite image from PAGASA showing a tropical depression located east southeast of Luzon as of 8 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The trough of a tropical depression located east of the Philippines may bring rains to some parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

As of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, PAGASA said that the tropical depression is estimated to be 1,865 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon.

It has winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 70 kph, moving at 40 kph.

Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Oriental, Misamis Oriental and Camiguin may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the trough of the tropical depression.

PAGASA warned that residents of these areas may experience possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.