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Weather

‘Queenie’ strengthens as it nears PAR exit

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
September 27, 2026 | 9:45am
â€˜Queenieâ€™ strengthens as it nears PAR exit
Satellite rendering shows Severe Tropical Storm Queenie (international name: Surigae) taken as of 4:40 a.m. of Sept. 27, 2026.
PAGASA via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Queenie (international name: Surigae) slightly intensified as it accelerated north-northeastward, state weather bureau PAGASA said Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Queenie was carrying maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 160 kph.

It is moving north-northeastward at 15 kph.

The center of Queenie was estimated at 685 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes as of 4 a.m. Sunday.

PAGASA said strong to storm-force winds extend outward up to 300 kilometers from Queenie's center.

Sea conditions

PAGASA said moderate seas of up to 2 meters are expected over the northern seaboard of Batanes in the next 24 hours.

Mariners of motorbancas and similarly sized vessels were advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigation under these conditions.

Other coastal waters are expected to have wave heights of less than 2 meters.

Track, intensity

Queenie will move generally northeastward over the majority of the forecast period.

On the forecast track, the center of Queenie may exit the Philippine area of responsibility between noon and afternoon Sunday.

Outside the PAR, it will accelerate northeastward toward the sea south of mainland Japan.

PAGASA said Queenie will intensify further while moving over the sea south of the Okinawa Islands.

After reaching peak intensity, Queenie is expected to weaken by Monday, September 28.

PAGASA

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