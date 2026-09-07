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Weather

Heavy habagat rain threatens floods in 4 Luzon provinces

Philstar.com
September 7, 2026 | 7:34am
Heavy habagat rain threatens floods in 4 Luzon provinces
PAGASA tracks Tropical Storm Krovanh 1,145 kilometers east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon on Sept. 7, 2026.
JMA via Himawari satellite

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon will keep parts of Luzon rainy on Monday, September 7, with Zambales, Bataan, Batangas and Occidental Mindoro facing the highest risk of flash floods or landslides from moderate to heavy rain.

State weather bureau PAGASA forecasts occasional rain over the four provinces as the habagat continues to affect Luzon and the Visayas.

Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Antique and the rest of Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Mimaropa may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms.

Moderate to at times heavy rain in these areas may also trigger flash floods or landslides.

The rest of Luzon and the Visayas may see isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon, while localized thunderstorms may affect Mindanao.

Rivers under watch

PAGASA's 6 a.m. flood advisories identified waterways in several provinces that may still be affected by rain.

In Central Luzon, these include rivers and tributaries in Bataan and Zambales, as well as all rivers and tributaries in Bulacan.

In Calabarzon, PAGASA is monitoring river systems in Cavite, Batangas, Rizal and Laguna, including the upper Marikina and Kaliwa rivers in Rizal.

Waterways in Pangasinan and La Union also remain under watch, while river systems in Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan may be affected by light to moderate rain or thunderstorms.

Residents near mountain slopes, waterways and low-lying areas were advised to remain alert for possible flash floods.

PAGASA, however, issued its final flood advisory for the Cordillera Administrative Region, saying waterways earlier monitored in Ifugao, Benguet and Mountain Province were no longer expected to be affected unless significant rain develops.

'Krovanh' outside PAR

A tropical storm with international name "Krovanh," formerly Pilandok, remained outside the Philippine area of responsibility as of 3 a.m.

It was located 1,155 kilometers east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph and gusts of up to 80 kph.

Krovanh was moving eastward at 10 kph.

Moderate to strong southwesterly to westerly winds may affect Northern Luzon, with coastal waters ranging from moderate to rough and waves reaching up to 2.8 meters.

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