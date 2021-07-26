Human rights under Duterte so far: 'Killings, threats and a terror law'

MANILA, Philippines — For human rights and progressive groups, the five years of President Rodrigo Duterte's administration have been a reign of “terror” with “no justice, no peace” for the Filipino people.

Days before the president delivers his last State of the Nation Address, groups led by rights alliance Karapatan recounted what they said was the worsening state of justice and human rights in the country in the last five years. They said they have recorded an increase in killings among the poor, activists, and even among lawyers.

Just two years before his term ended, Duterte also signed the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, which former Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio said, potentially puts "the Philippines is permanently under a situation worse than martial law.”

Karapatan Secretary-General Cristina Palabay said: "Indeed, it’s high time that we say no more to this type of governance. It is high time for Duterte’s rule to end. It is high time that we make him accountable for the crimes he and his minions have committed against the Filipino people."

Duterte is set to step down from office in June 2022 although he has repeatedly floated the idea of running for vice president. At a meeting this month of the administration PDP-Laban party, he said he will run for vice president to protect himself from suits.

His daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, is seen as a potential candidate for president, with some Palace officials floating a Duterte-Duterte tandem as early as September 2020.

Here is a glimpse of what happened in the justice and human rights sector in the past five years under the Duterte administration.

‘War on drugs’ is 'war against the poor', groups say

After 'drug users' and 'pushers', it's those who made noise about the deaths

Opposition figures, media not spared



Even lawyers, 'sentinels of the law', report attacks

Independent tallies from lawyers’ groups showed that there have been at least 63 members of the Philippine Bar killed in the five years of Duterte's term so far.



The Free Legal Assistance Group pointed out that the number is higher than murders in the legal profession over the past six administrations, a period spanning 44 years.



They noted that Duterte, a lawyer himself, has not condemned attacks on their profession . Lawyer Evalyn Ursua said: “We have a president who doesn’t really care about making expressed statement of killings, and encouraging agents to kill. And that has emboldened law enforcers all over the country to do as they wish.”



The Free Legal Assistance Group pointed out that the number is murders in the legal profession over the past six administrations, a period spanning 44 years. They noted that Duterte, a lawyer himself, . Lawyer Evalyn Ursua said: “We have a president who doesn’t really care about making expressed statement of killings, and encouraging agents to kill. And that has emboldened law enforcers all over the country to do as they wish.” Amid mounting pressure, SC justices made a rare statement in March condemning the attack on lawyers as an “attack on the Judiciary” itself. The Philippines’ highest court vowed it is looking into these issues.

SPECIAL REPORTS: Lawyering for the environment: An unwavering stance to empower communities | When defenders of the environment and rights face threats themselves

Arrests amid a pandemic

The Duterte administration has also been criticized for employing a supposedly militaristic approach to addressing the public health crisis by deploying camouflaged cops on streets and ordering warrantless arrests of quarantine violators, under Republic Act 11332 or the "Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act."



Some complaints filed alleging violation of RA 11332 were dropped by the prosecutor or the court — but detention and being haled to judicial authorities meant trauma and the risk of COVID-19 for those nabbed.



by deploying camouflaged cops on streets and ordering warrantless arrests of quarantine violators, under or the "Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act." Some complaints filed alleging violation of RA 11332 were — but detention and being haled to judicial authorities meant for those nabbed. Officials say the measures are backed by science and are only meant to ensure compliance from "pasaway" or stubborn citizens. Government officials were also tagged as quarantine violators. While investigations were ordered, none of them were brought to court for drawing mass gatherings, holding a well-attended birthday party or breaching protocols in instances of confirmed exposure to confirmed COVID-19 cases.

READ: DOJ: Law applied consistently during pandemic; 'known' personalities prosecuted too

SPECIAL REPORTS: Beyond arrest, raps: 'Quarantine violators' face trauma, COVID-19 risk too | Driven by hunger, urban poor go out for rumored relief drive but are haled into court instead

The Anti-Terror Act's potential 'reign of terror'



READ: A year into Anti-Terror Law, kin of terror-tagged peace consultant left with frozen assets, constant anxiety