#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Roque washes hands of speech before mass gathering in Cebu
Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque was in attendance when huge crowds gathered in Madridejos, Bantayan Island in Cebu to greet participants of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Santa Fe/Madridejos/Bantayan Escapade on Friday.
The Freeman/ Aldo Banaynal
Roque washes hands of speech before mass gathering in Cebu
(Philstar.com) - November 29, 2020 - 9:59am

MANILA, Philippines — Despite photographs of the incident, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque distanced himself from a mass gathering in Cebu where he delivered a speech, shifting blame instead to the local government behind the event. 

In a statement, Roque washed his hands of responsibility over the event, saying he had no control over the large crowds that gathered unexpectedly to participate in the provincial government’s island group tour.

Mass gatherings, like mañanita celebrations for example, are prohibited under the general community quarantine protocols. Roque himself has asserted these protocols when talking about protests and religious gatherings, reminding the public of the ten-person limit at these events. 

“The activity where I was seen speaking before a crowd was organized by the local government, which I had no control as a guest,” Roque said.

“I was later informed, that the local official/s mentioned in interview/s that they did not expect the huge turnout of people as well,” he added.

The Palace spokesman drew the ire of social media after photos of the event went viral, with users pointing out the obvious lack of physical distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But Roque saw things differently, saying there was "general compliance" since most of the crowd wore face masks despite not socially distancing. 

“I was totally taken aback by the huge crowd that came when I went to Cebu yesterday, November 27, to grace the official opening of the Bantayan Island Airport. The venue was open air as it was held by the beach, but I had to reiterate for the audience to keep on their masks,” Roque said.

“As a precautionary measure, I observed physical distancing and reminded those who were present to observe the minimum health standards.  Also, I did not shake hands and I wore a face mask,” he added. 

As of the health department's latest case bulletin issued Saturday afternoon, some 427,000 coronavirus infections have been recorded in the Philippines since the pathogen first emerged in December. 

Of which, over 31,000 are still classified as active cases, or patients who are still in hospitals and quarantine centers who have neither recovered nor passed away. 

The Philippines, under the world's longest quarantine, still records thousands of cases per day, but no less than Roque himself continues to assert that the national government has managed the pandemic well.

— Franco Luna 

COVID-19 HARRY ROQUE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Exodus' of foreign nationals: Immigration says 2M foreigners left Philippines in 2020
17 hours ago
Millions of foreign nationals left the Philippines this year, the immigration bureau said Saturday, noting that the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Tokyo government issues COVID-19 reminder in Tagalog
By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
The Tokyo Metropolitan government has stepped up its information campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic, with its top official...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte cites Beijing's role in averting recession
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
President Duterte promoted multilateral ties with China and member-countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations...
Headlines
fbfb
Foreign spouses, children of Filipinos may enter Philippines starting December 7 — IATF
2 days ago
The COVID-19 task force has permitted the entry of Filipino citizens' foreign spouses and children into the country starting...
Headlines
fbfb
Hefty hike in pump prices up this week
By Danessa Rivera | 10 hours ago
Oil prices would be increased by P1 per liter this week.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
1 hour ago
Headlines
DOT hoping for uniform travel rules from LGUs
By Catherine Talavera | 10 hours ago
The Department of Tourism is hoping for eventual uniformity in the requirements needed for traveling to domestic destina...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Vaccine to go through regulatory process
By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
The Department of Health assured the public yesterday that the COVID-19 vaccine of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
MAP backs easing of age restrictions
By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
Business group Management Association of the Philippines is backing the easing of age restrictions of individuals allowed...
Headlines
fbfb
Theme launched for 500th year of Philippines Christianity
By Robertzon Ramirez | 10 hours ago
Former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle urged the faithful to join with the Catholic Church for the celebration...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with