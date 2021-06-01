




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Guidelines on arrests of violators signed over a year into quarantine
Members of the Manila Police District Station 5 round up more than 100 individuals at the Ferguson basketball court in Ermita, Manila on May 6, 2021 for violating the curfew and health protocols.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Guidelines on arrests of violators signed over a year into quarantine

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 1, 2021 - 6:01pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — National government agencies signed uniform guidelines outlining the government's strict enforcement of health and safety ordinances amid the coronavirus-induced community quarantines. 



At a live-streamed ceremony Tuesday morning, representatives of the Interior and Justice Departments, as well as the Philippine National Police, signed the joint memorandum on violations of public health standards and safety protocols.





This comes after separate orders by President Rodrigo Duterte for police officers to arrest anyone caught without face masks, and later, all local chief executives of jurisdictions where mass gatherings occur.



Duterte's directives typically came during his public addresses and not through executive orders. In the first week after his order, the PNP "intensified police visibility" in Metro Manila, resulting in thousands of arrests and apprehensions. 



"I'm sure that any police arrest will be anchored on existing laws and ordinances and will be subjected to initial investigation," Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said, calling the guidelines a "systematic mechanism to place the rule of law" above all. 



This marks the first time uniform guidelines on arrests were issued since the start of the pandemic.



Earlier on, some local government units opted to stick to fines and penalties, while others went straight to arrests. 



DILG told: Identify holding areas, file cases against barangay captains



The DILG is instructed in the document to hold accountable local government officials "who fail to implement and enforce all applicable guidelines issued by the president." 



Local governments are also mandated to "identify and designate appropriate places that shall serve as holding areas" for anyone detained for violating health protocols. 



"The holding area shall accommodate as many persons as possible, without crowding and/or violation of social distancing protocols, and shall be used for initial investigation and booking purposes," the document reads. 






'Internal document'



Asked why uniform guidelines took a year to craft and formalize, the DILG chief said: "Since last year we've been implementing these protocols and ordinances. We were very confident that we would be okay after the first wave, but suddenly it became very alarming when we had the surge, and then we saw super-spreader events."



Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra himself acknowledged the need for uniform rules, saying the guidelines of the government's coronavirus "had no legal effect in itself."



"What may be applicable in one city may not be the same in another city...our law enforcement agents should be very familiar with the ordinance prevailing there. Because that's the legal framework of what they can do," he said. 



He added that the joint memorandum circular was also essentially an internal document that only reiterated existing rules, but one that was directly addressing police and applicable to all areas, regardless of quarantine status.



Under the guidelines, the PNP "shall strictly observe, at all times, the rules of criminal procedure, particularly the rule on warrantless arrests, and relevant police protocols in the enforcement of the guidelines."



To date, 1,235,467 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Philippines. 



Franco Luna 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT
                                                      DILG
                                                      DOJ
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court finds Trillanes guilty of libel over 2015 statements vs ex-Makati Mayor Junjun Binay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court finds Trillanes guilty of libel over 2015 statements vs ex-Makati Mayor Junjun Binay


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A Makati court has found former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV guilty of libel over his media statements against then-Makati...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Some areas in eastern part of Philippines under Signal No. 2 due to 'Dante'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Some areas in eastern part of Philippines under Signal No. 2 due to 'Dante'


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tropical Storm Dante was last spotted 270 kilometers east of Maasin City in Southern Leyte, packing peak winds of 75 km per...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Luzon grid on red alert; rotational blackouts loom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Luzon grid on red alert; rotational blackouts loom


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rotational blackouts may persist in the Luzon grid this week as large power plants have extended their unplanned outage and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic task force allows leisure travel in and out of NCR Plus 'bubble'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic task force allows leisure travel in and out of NCR Plus 'bubble'


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government's pandemic task force is allowing travelers from the so-called NCR Plus bubble to vacation in areas under...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP vows dismissal of killer cop after murder of woman in QC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP vows dismissal of killer cop after murder of woman in QC


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This is disgusting and unacceptable because the police should be the ones protecting our countrymen, and not the criminals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Contingency plans ready for COVID-19 vaccines amid blackouts in Luzon &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Contingency plans ready for COVID-19 vaccines amid blackouts in Luzon — DOH


                              

                                 11 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Authorities on Tuesday sought to assure that contingency plans are in place in COVID-19 vaccination sites and storage areas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte: Not all 'drug war' records can be released due to national security issues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte: Not all 'drug war' records can be released due to national security issues


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 14 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Duterte said human rights advocates can check police records or join law enforcement operations from a "healthy distance"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NDRRMC: One dead, one missing reported in Soccsksargen due to 'Dante'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NDRRMC: One dead, one missing reported in Soccsksargen due to 'Dante'


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
One person was reported dead and another missing in Soccsksargen region due to the onslaught of Tropical Storm “Dante,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte says seafarers can be given western-made vaccine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte says seafarers can be given western-made vaccine


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The government is ready to inoculate seafarers with COVID-19 vaccines developed by western companies so they can comply with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC OKs fully remote videoconference hearings amid continuing COVID-19 threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC OKs fully remote videoconference hearings amid continuing COVID-19 threat


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has allowed lower courts nationwide to conduct fully remote videoconferencing hearings to not delay trial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with