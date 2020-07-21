Duterte urges police to 'have no qualms' in arresting those not wearing face masks

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday urged police to arrest citizens who fail to wear face masks in public amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"I have no qualms in arresting people who are not wearing [face] mask. It seems to be trivial, but during a time of pandemic, it can be a serious crime. You are transmitting virus, you are a carrier," Duterte said in a meeting with cabinet officials taped Monday but aired Tuesday morning.
"We'll have to ask our police to be more strict," he told Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.
"If you are brought to a police station and detained there, that will give you a lesson for all time."
He added that he hates to arrest people for a "mere violation," but sees such a move as necessary to ensure cooperation.
The chief executive also called out local governments, saying that "mayors have to do more."
"There are mayors who refuse to abide by the rules. You want COVID to slow down or stop, wear a mask or do not go out if you do not want to wear one. [Thats all, along with] social distancing. There is no other way that you can prevent COVID from transferring from one person to another."
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año told the president that he met with local officials along with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier Monday to talk about how to impose quarantine protocols more uniformly.
Just last week, doctor Tony Leachon, former adviser to the COVID-19 task force against COVID-19, revealed that he personally suggested to the president that the government provide face masks to poor Filipinos who may not be able to afford them.
"We think the poor don't behave but if they can't even buy food, what more masks? They want to wear masks, we have to provide access. We should shoulder the cost of the masks, particularly for the urban poor, because the middle class and upper class can afford it," Leachon told CNN Philippines in a mix of English and Filipino.
He added that the president seemed receptive to the idea and ordered his health secretary to look into it.
"Masks, this is what's really important. If you don't have any, I will try to buy as many as I can afford. We will give it to you, but wear it," Duterte told the public in a mix of English and Filipino.
However, he offered no further details on the initiative even as arrests of quarantine violators which have been flagged by lawmakers as "overzealous" and "disproportionate" are ongoing.
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1.
Government Service Insurance System announces that it has extended the filing of application for its COVID-19 Emergency Loan program for another month or until Aug. 12, 2020.
“We are extending the July 12 deadline to give more time for our members and old-age and disability pensioners affected by the public health crisis to apply for the loan. We are expecting to reach out to more than 1.3 million members who are qualified for the loan with a projected total amount of P43 billion,” says GSIS President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet.
The Department of Health on Monday reports 1,521 additional COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 68,898. Of the positive cases, 43,991 are active cases.
Among the active cases, 90.6% are mild, 8.5% are asymptomatic, 0.4% are severe and 0.5% are critical.
The health department also reports 607 new recoveries, raising the total of recovered patients to 23,072 while the four new confirmed deaths pushed the national death toll to 1,835.
Vice President Leni Robredo has sent a list of recommendations to the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 on the government's response to the pandemic, which has so far infected more than 67,000 individuals in the Philippines.
In a letter addressed to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, the vice president listed observations, questions and recommendations on matters of public health data, status of programs, reporting and keeping the public informed, budget utilization, transportation concerns restarting the economy, education and composition of the IATF.
"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have stood firm on the belief that our country can only get through this crisis if all sectors of society pull together towards a shared goal: Surviving, adapting to the changes it may bring, and building a better normal for all," Robredo said in her letter dated June 30.
Robredo made the recommendations after meetings with several groups, such as data analysts, professional educators, economists, advocates, health experts and experts on the national budget.
Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima slams the government's "Oplan Kalinga" program, by local health officials will lead house-to-house search for mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and later transfer them to isolation facilities.
"Duterte’s obsession with handling every problem as a peace and order issue has led us into this precarious situation. We have a public health crisis that is being treated like a police or a military operation," says De Lima.
"Hindi naman krimen ang magka- COVID ah. Sakit ito na dapat inagapan na nung una pa lang ng pagsara ng ating mga paliparan, paggawa ng mass testing at contact tracing kasabay ng maayos at sinserong datos," she adds.
The Philippines is opening up to returning foreign nationals who are holders of longer-term visas by August, according to the Inter-Agency Task Force for Infectious Diseases' latest guidelines.
This reopening, however, remains limited even for select visitors, particularly immigrants and legal residents. (More details are in our developing story here.)
