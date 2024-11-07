Amorita Resort, The Funny Lion El Nido win CondÃ© Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence

Amorita Resort, The Funny Lion El Nido win Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence

MANILA, Philippines — Boutique hotel group One-of Collection is proud to announce Amorita Resort and The Funny Lion El Nido’s recent wins at the esteemed Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence, held recently in London.

These accolades mark significant achievements for both properties, reinforcing their commitment to unparalleled guest experiences and exceptional service.

Amorita Resort, located atop the breathtaking limestone cliffs of Panglao Island, secured its sixth Condé Nast Johansens Award for Excellence, winning in the Best for Weddings, Parties & Celebrations category.

This latest honor adds to Amorita’s illustrious history of accolades, which include past wins for Best Service, Best for Families and Best Dining Experience. The resort’s general manager Leeds Trompeta expressed his gratitude, saying, “Winning our sixth Condé Nast Johansens Award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team. It is an honor to be celebrated among the best in the industry and to share this recognition with our guests who inspire us to elevate our service constantly.”

Since its inception, Amorita Resort has been a favored destination for couples, families and travelers, offering world-class dining, luxurious accommodations and heartfelt service against the backdrop of Bohol’s natural beauty. Its specialized event services ensure each occasion, from weddings to intimate celebrations, is marked by excellence and unforgettable moments.

In a similar triumph, The Funny Lion El Nido was awarded the Best Value Experience, celebrating the resort’s dedication to provide exceptional experience to its guests. This is the first recognition for the resort, which opened in 2022, in the Condé Nast Johansens Awards.

Resort manager Nilo Quizon shared, “We are truly honored to be recognized by Condé Nast Johansens with this award. Since our opening, we have been dedicated to providing outstanding service and value, ensuring that every guest experiences the unique charm of El Nido, Palawan.”

With its win, The Funny Lion El Nido cements itself as a must-visit destination that marries quality with value, inviting guests to explore the vibrant beauty of El Nido.

The Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence is internationally recognized as a benchmark of quality, highlighting properties that excel in superior service and memorable guest experiences. Handpicked by travel experts and trusted by travelers and professionals globally, the awards serve as a testament to the winning resorts’ steadfast commitment to hospitality.

These distinguished recognitions further strengthen the reputations of both Amorita Resort and The Funny Lion El Nido as standout properties in the Philippines, delivering not just scenic beauty, but warm Filipino hospitality at its finest.

For more information on Amorita Resort, visit www.amoritaresort.com or follow Amorita Resort on Facebook and Instagram (@amoritaresortbohol). For The Funny Lion, visit www.thefunnylion.com or follow The Funny Lion El Nido on Facebook and Instagram (@thefunnylionelnido).

Editor’s Note: This press release from Amorita Resort is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.