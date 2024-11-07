Unlock the American dream: Filipinos can now play Mega Millions online with official tickets

You can now play the Mega Millions online from the Philippines!

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos now have the chance to participate in the legendary US Mega Millions lottery, currently boasting an incredible jackpot of $334 million, more than P19 billion, all from the comfort of their own homes.

No need to get on a plane and fly to the US to buy tickets. Simply open up your laptop or grab your mobile phone and get ready to chase those life-changing jackpots with TheLotter, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service. Make sure to get your entries in on time for the upcoming Mega Millions draw this Friday, 8 November.

Many foreigners have claimed incredible prizes in the 22-year history of TheLotter. The site has paid out more than $125 million on over 9 million winning tickets purchased on behalf of lucky winners from all around the world!

You’ll have to match all five regular numbers and the additional number to win the Mega Millions jackpot, but with eight other prize divisions available you can win a prize by matching even one number.

With the TheLotter, the dream of transforming your life by winning an astonishing American jackpot prize is just a few clicks away!

Can Filipinos really play (and win) US Mega Millions?

Yes, they can! Just as tourists can buy lottery tickets at a store in the US and then claim their prizes, Filipinos who purchase their tickets at TheLotter can play the game as well. The laws of the US do not prohibit a foreigner or tourist from collecting American lottery prizes, so winning the lottery online from the Philippines is absolutely legal.

How can you play Mega Millions online from the Philippines?

Getting started with TheLotter is quick and easy! Even better, all prizes are paid out commission-free:

Visit TheLotter and create your account. Go to the Mega Millions page and choose your lucky numbers: five main numbers (1-70) and one Mega Ball number (1-25). Click PLAY at the bottom of the screen and choose your preferred payment method.

That’s it! Once your order is confirmed, physical tickets are purchased on your behalf from a licensed Mega Millions retailer by TheLotter’s agents. To prove your ownership, those tickets are quickly scanned into your online account where you can see them whenever you wish.

With all your ticket information safely stored online in your account, you never have to worry about losing tickets or missing a winning match again. TheLotter's safe and secure service takes care of all that for you, and you’ll even be notified directly by email and SMS if you win!

And if you ever have any questions, rest assured that our Customer Service team is ready to help you 24/7!

Start playing for the biggest jackpots today!

Attention all lottery fans! The dream of transforming your life by winning an astonishing American jackpot prize is just a few clicks away!

TheLotter has already seen several of its players becoming instant millionaires with US Mega Millions prizes. If you’re lucky enough, this upcoming draw could end with you becoming our latest winner!

Check out TheLotter today to get your orders in before the next Mega Millions draw!

Lotto Direct Limited is operating TheLotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

Editor’s Note: This press release from TheLotter is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.