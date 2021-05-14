#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19 TALLY
EXPLAINERS
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Work with poor leaves activists on ATC list few assets to freeze â€” kin
Families and lawyers of peace consultants who were designated as terrorists slam the government's latest move.
Screengrab from Kodao Productions stream

Work with poor leaves activists on ATC list few assets to freeze — kin

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - May 14, 2021 - 4:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Peace consultants have worked for and with the poor and marginalized, but with the government designating them as terrorists, what little they have may now be subject to a freeze order, their families said.

The Anti-Terrorism Council on Thursday released a resolution designating 19 alleged members of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Philippines and New People's Army as terrorists. At least four of those named are peace consultants and three of them are already in jail for charges their families claim are fabricated.

READ: Terrorist designation opens assets of Sison, others to AMLC scrutiny

Following the designation, assets of designated individuals or groups shall be subject to the authority of the Anti-Money Laundering Council to freeze.

But Sharon Silva, wife of Adelberto Silva, asked: “Whose assets will they be freezing?”

Silva, in a presser on Friday afternoon, explained that she and her husband do not own any private property. “We have not amassed health for decades of working for the poor and marginalized sectors of society,” she added.

Simple lives

Xandra Liza Casambre-Bisenio, daughter of peace consultant Rey Casambre, shared that their family leads simple lives. Her father only receives honoraria from various seminars and speakerships.

“If he wants to give my mother a pack of nuts, he would have to walk instead of taking the tricycle,” Bisenio added in Filipino. She also said that her father could only give others fruits from their backyard, never money.

Fides Lim, wife of Vicente Ladlad, meanwhile said her husband’s only substantial amount of money is from the Human Rights Victims’ Claims Board, reparation fees from his suffering as a political prisoner during the martial law.

“Vic is a poor man… Vic uses his compensation for his medical and food support in jail,” Lim added.

Already in jail

Bisenio said the designation of her father, whom she described as a frail and compassionate teacher and activist, is “terroristic.”

She explained:  “A government hell bent and designate change advocates as terrorists instead of going full blast in aiding the people medically and economically amid a raging pandemic is terrorist.”

Her voice breaking, she added: “This is even worse and more monstrous than depriving his family of a husband, a brother and a grandfather.”

Silva meanwhile shared they also fear that the designation may be used to “override or set aside the judicial proceedings that are happening.”

Casambre, Silva and Ladlad are all currently in jail. Illegal possession of firearms charges against peace consultant Rafael Baylosis, who was also designated as terrorist, were junked in 2019.

Lawyer Carlos Montemayor noted that when the four peace consultants were included in the DOJ’s proscription petition in 2018, a slew of complaints followed.

Montemayor said they fear the same will happen again following the designation.

PILC lawyer Krissy Conti said she is confident that the dismissed case against Baylosis cannot be revived or appealed, but she noted that another case against him is already wrapping presentation of prosecution evidence.

“In that case, there is a little bit of chance for prosecution, depending on their ways, add evidence, statements,” Conti said, but she stressed that they will continue to trust in the independence of the Judiciary.

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' in 'NCR Plus' until May 31
play
GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' in 'NCR Plus' until May 31
19 hours ago
'NCR Plus' will shift to General Community Quarantine starting May 15 until the end of the month, President Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines expands travel ban to Oman, UAE; extends curbs until end-May
Philippines expands travel ban to Oman, UAE; extends curbs until end-May
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
In a statement Thursday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said “all travelers coming from Oman and the UAE or those...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawyers: Terrorist designation gives petitioner legal standing to question ATA
Lawyers: Terrorist designation gives petitioner legal standing to question ATA
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
The Anti-Terrorism Council’s designation of peace consultant Rey Claro Casmabre as a terrorist has strengthened parties’...
Headlines
fbfb
2.2 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine arriving
2.2 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine arriving
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
The Philippines is expecting an additional 2.2 million Pfizer vaccine doses from the COVAX Facility before the month ends,...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo camp refutes Trillanes on supposed gubernatorial run
Robredo camp refutes Trillanes on supposed gubernatorial run
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Vice President Leni Robredo’s spokesperson refuted Wednesday former Sen. Antonio Trillanes’ claim that she...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Carpio creates online petition urging Duterte to retract West Philippine Sea statements
Carpio creates online petition urging Duterte to retract West Philippine Sea statements
6 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte should retract his unconstitutional statements on the West Philippine Sea, retired Supreme Court...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR told to look into &lsquo;mass surrender&rsquo; of Bayan Muna, Kadamay members
CHR told to look into ‘mass surrender’ of Bayan Muna, Kadamay members
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Bayan Muna party-list is asking the Commission on Human Rights to look into the alleged “mass surrender” of its...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines to sign term sheet for 40M Pfizer vaccines on Friday
Philippines to sign term sheet for 40M Pfizer vaccines on Friday
2 hours ago
The Philippines on Friday will sign a term sheet with Pfizer for the procurement of 40 million doses of the coronavirus shot...
Headlines
fbfb
Data sharing platform can help communities locate, map flooded areas during disasters
Data sharing platform can help communities locate, map flooded areas during disasters
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Aiming to empower citizens to report hazards at their fingertips, Indonesia-based Yayasan Peta Bencana (Disaster Map Foundation)...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ: People the ATC designates as terrorists may ask council for basis, delisting
DOJ: People the ATC designates as terrorists may ask council for basis, delisting
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
People that the Anti-Terrorism Council designates as terrorists may question their designation before the same body, Justice...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with