#PhilstarPicks: 11.11 Lazada items to check out for every 'era' you're in

Here are #PhilstarPicks you can grab at the lowest prices of the year—perfect to make every “era” you’re in even more epic.

MANILA, Philippines — The year 2024 has been all about embracing new “eras”—from diving into self-care to leveling up your fitness routine to exploring the latest tech.

With Lazada’s 11.11 Biggest Sale of the Year just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to snag deals that match your current vibe (or the one you’re aiming for)!

Get ready for an unbeatable shopping experience and enjoy incredible savings with more Lazada vouchers and free shipping from November 8, 8 p.m. until November 13.

1. Running shoes for your runner era

If you’re in your runner era—like almost everyone is—you’d know it’s all about performance and style!

Lace up these Adidas Black Switch move running shoes to conquer your fitness goals. Comfortable and stylish, they’re perfect for everything from casual runs to intense workouts.

Now only P1,400 this 11.11, from P2,800.

2. Smartwatch for your active era

For those living an active lifestyle, a smartwatch can be your best friend.

The Xiaomi Redmi Watch 4 is designed with a bright 1.97” AMOLED display to easily track workouts, receive calls, and monitor your heart rate—all while looking stylish.

Plus, it’s waterproof, so you can wear it during any adventure!

Now only P8,999 this 11.11, from P4,999.

3. Bag for your minimalist era

For those vibing in their effortless chic era, this versatile, minimalist bag from Straightforward is just the right fit. With clean lines and a timeless style, the DVL Schaste Bag is a go-to piece that’s as functional as it is fashionable.

Now only P1,440 this 11.11, from P1,500

4. Spin-and-wash mop for your homebuddy era – P1,392

Perfect your homebuddy era with this Scotch Brite spin-and-wash mop that makes cleaning a breeze.

Whether you’re hosting a get-together or just love a clean home, this trusty tool has your back.

Now only P1,392 this 11.11, from P1,850

5. Air fryer for your cookerist era

Step into your cookerist era with the Philips Air Fryer, your go-to gadget for cooking deliciously crispy meals with a fraction of the oil.

Perfect for foodies who want to savor healthier versions of their favorite dishes, this air fryer is all about making it easy to enjoy good food that’s also good for you.

Now only P4,490 this 11.11, from P6,690

6. Luggage set for your wanderlust era

If you’re feeling the travel bug in your wanderlust era, this American Tourister Ellipso luggage set is a dream.

Sturdy, spacious and stylish, it’s ready to accompany you on all your upcoming adventures.

Now only P14,725 this 11.11, from P19,142.50

7. Baby stroller for your parenting era

Designed for parents on-the-go, Chicco Black Night Ohlala 3 Lightweight Baby Stroller is a travel-friendly stroller makes every adventure smoother, whether you're running errands or exploring new places with your little one in tow.

Compact, easy to fold and comfortable for your child, it’s a must-have for making those precious moments out and about even more enjoyable.

Now only P8,999 this 11.11, from P11,499.75

8. Baby wipes for your family-first era

If you’re in your family-first era, convenient, skin-safe baby wipes like the UniLove Unscented Baby Wipes Pack of 6 make every outing and at-home clean-up stress-free.

Perfectly gentle, they’re your best companion for all the little adventures with your baby.

Now P267 this 11.11, from P534

Perfect finds for your self-care, glow-up era

In your self-care, glow-up era, it's all about indulging in products that help you look and feel your best.

From nourishing skincare to wellness essentials, these picks are designed to elevate your routine and bring out that inner glow.

Treat yourself to these #PhilstarPicks that make self-care as luxurious as it is empowering.

9. B1T1 Cream Silk Treatment Keratin Damage Repair

Embrace your self-care hair era with this powerful Cream Silk Keratin treatment.

Perfect for reviving damaged hair, it gives your locks some much-needed TLC for those days when you want to feel fabulous. Plus, it’s buy one take one!

Now P299 this 11.11, from P702

10. Kiehl's Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum

Step into your glow-up era with this anti-aging serum with ceramides and peptides, packed with retinol and peptides to give your skin a radiant, youthful glow.

Perfect for anyone embracing the art of skincare and looking to elevate their beauty routine, this serum is your go-to for lasting vibrancy and a polished, refreshed look.

Now P5,850 this 11.11

11. Centrum Advance Multivitamins + Minerals

Support your wellness journey with Centrum Advance Multivitamins + Minerals, specially formulated to keep you feeling balanced and strong.

These daily multivitamins provide essential nutrients that help boost energy, support immunity, and sustain a healthy lifestyle, so you can keep moving forward in your wellness era with confidence and vitality.

Now P846 this 11.11, from P940

Find your essentials this Lazada 11.11

As you embrace each of these life eras, from fitness to tech, beauty, family and home, the right essentials can make all the difference.

Discover these must-have products and more to elevate your lifestyle today—head over to Lazada this 11.11 sale, starting November 8, 8 p.m and start shopping for your next great find! — JAP TOBIAS

