PalawanPay Money Shop debuts at Ultra Mega Expo 2024, offers more revenue opportunities for MSMEs

PalawanPay Money Shop empowers store owners to earn extra income by offering cash-in, cash-out, bills payment and mobile e-loading services to their customers.

MANILA, Philippines — Fast-growing e-wallet PalawanPay introduced its PalawanPay Money Shop services at the Ultra Mega Expo held recently at Okada Manila. The initiative is designed to empower micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by providing local business owners with a new revenue stream.

Through the PalawanPay Money Shop, store owners can earn additional income by offering services such as cash-in, cash-out, bills payment and mobile e-loading. This not only boosts their earnings but also allows them to serve as convenient access points for financial services, especially in areas where banks are less accessible.

To further engage attendees, PalawanPay brought in their brand ambassadors, Benjie Paras and his sons, Andre and Kobe. They entertained the crowd with fun segments, raffles and interactive activities while actively engaging with mga suki at the PalawanPay Money Shop booth.

PalawanPay brand ambassadors Benjie Paras, Kobe Paras and Andre Paras during Ultra Mega Expo 2024

Benefits of becoming a PalawanPay Money Shop outlet

PalawanPay offers a lot of significant advantages:

Free cash-in in any Palawan Pawnshop or Palawan Express Pera Padala branch, making it easier for stores to handle cash transactions.



Merchandising support with materials such as signages, flyers and personnel shirts to help promote the business.



Training for Money Shop personnel to ensure they are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to provide excellent customer service and manage financial transactions efficiently.

How to become a PalawanPay Money Shop outlet

Business owners interested in opening a PalawanPay Money Shop outlet can inquire at any of the over 3,500 authorized Palawan Pawnshop – Palawan Express Pera branches nationwide or simply tap on “Money Shop” in the PalawanPay app.

This simple process makes it easy for local businesses to join the program and start offering valuable financial services.

The Paras family together with Palawan Group of Companies officers

Advancing financial inclusion with reliable services

PalawanPay offers features such as Unli-Libre cash-in (no fees for any amount) in any Palawan branch, lower cash-out rates, zero convenience fees on mobile load top-ups, and a higher wallet limit of P250,000 for verified users.

With over 3,500 branches nationwide and 24/7 dedicated customer service, PalawanPay ensures both convenience and reliability.

The expo attracted over 4,000 local wholesalers, including sari-sari stores and grocery owners, showcasing how PalawanPay’s solutions create new revenue streams for small businesses.

“The Ultra Mega Expo was the ideal venue to demonstrate how PalawanPay brings essential financial services closer to communities. Through our PalawanPay Money Shop services, we enable local businesses to earn more while providing customers with fast, secure and convenient transactions,” PalawanPay brand manager John Paulo Llamera said.

PalawanPay brand manager John Paulo Llamera

PalawanPay’s participation in the Ultra Mega Expo marks the beginning of a promising partnership. Together, they aim to create a win-win situation by strengthening customer loyalty, attracting new customers and ensuring essential solutions are readily available for both PalawanPay and Ultra Mega and their customers.

For more information on becoming a PalawanPay Money Shop outlet owner, visit any Palawan Express branch or download the PalawanPay app from Google Play, Huawei Gallery, or Apple App Store.

Palawan Pawnshop, Palawan Express Pera Padala, and PalawanPay are supervised by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. For more information, go to Palawan Pawnshop and PalawanPay Websites.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by PalawanPay. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.