The Grand Midori Ortigas: A Zen-inspired residential development in the city

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese design principles are renowned for their exquisite simplicity, unmatched functionality and timeless elegance. These elements have influenced residential architecture and interior design, emphasizing harmony, balance and a deep connection with nature in homes.

The Grand Midori Ortigas is a prime example of the growing appeal of Japanese design in the Philippines. The premium residential development, located in Ortigas Central Business District (CBD), is designed to offer residents a serene and balanced lifestyle amidst the fast-paced environment of one of Metro Manila’s major business hubs.

The two towers of The Grand Midori Ortigas have mesh-designed facades that show the development's dedication to excellent design. It features intricate weave patterns inspired by traditional Japanese art. Inside, the design maximizes natural light and ventilation with large windows and well-placed living spaces. These elements create a tranquil and functional environment where residents can enjoy a seamless flow of energy.

World-class design inspired by the essential

Real estate developer Federal Land collaborated with the world-renowned architectural firm Tange Associates to bring all these Japanese design principles to life.

Tange Associates, led by the Pritzker Prize-winning architect Kenzo Tange and his son Paul Tange, is known for combining traditional Japanese artistry with modern perspectives as seen in their work on iconic structures such as the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, St. Mary’s Cathedral Tokyo, Tokyo Aquatics Centre, and Yoyogi National Stadium.

For The Grand Midori Ortigas, Federal Land tapped into the creativity of Tange Associates to forge an authentic infusion of Japanese design and innovation into the building’s architecture and create a unique living experience that is both elegant and purposeful.

The Grand Midori Ortigas features a graceful façade that, according to Tange, combines the Japanese ‘tatami’ with the Filipino ‘banig’ to craft a flowing weave pattern that provides a comforting feel of Filipino home.

The façade’s horizontal and vertical louvers also serve as a form of climate control measure to improve airflow and quality as well as a sunshade device. Inside, amenity spaces are inspired by the Japanese concepts "wabi-sabi" which refers to finding beauty in imperfection, and "miyabi" defined by the expression of elegance and refinement, presents a unique living experience for mindful and contemporary urbanites.

Strategic location in the heart of the Metro

Situated along Exchange Road in Ortigas Center, The Grand Midori Ortigas offers residents access to key business districts, shopping centers, schools, hospitals and transport hubs.

The newly constructed BGC-Ortigas Link Bridge, also known as the Kalayaan Bridge, significantly reduces travel time between Ortigas and Bonifacio Global City (BGC), making it a convenient halfway home for professionals working in both districts. The development also benefits from future infrastructure projects, such as the Metro Manila Subway System and the Ortigas Greenway Project.

Furthermore, the Ortigas CBD is currently experiencing a surge in residential rental demand, driven by the economic recovery and return-to-office mandates post-pandemic. As nearby infrastructure projects near completion, property values in the area are expected to rise, making The Grand Midori Ortigas a smart investment choice for discerning buyers.

Flex Suite Unit at The Grand Midori Ortigas

World-class amenities for a balanced lifestyle

The Grand Midori Ortigas is distinguished in the busy landscape of Ortigas CBD by its integration of nature into its design. Lush, green walkways connect various amenities on the building's amenity floor, creating a natural outdoor space.

The outdoor amenities include a lap pool, jacuzzi, children's pool and pool lounge, all surrounded by landscaped gardens. Additionally, the development features a children's outdoor play area and a well-designed Zen garden that offers residents a tranquil retreat for meditation and relaxation.

Meanwhile, indoor amenities include a lounge area for relaxation, a fitness area for health enthusiasts, a yoga room for those seeking inner peace, and a game room for entertainment. For families with children, there is a dedicated playroom, while students and professionals will appreciate the study lounge and conference room. The multipurpose room is also ideal for hosting events and gatherings.

Two-bedroom unit at The Grand Midori Ortigas

Upgraded urban living

The Grand Midori Ortigas offers a variety of unit configurations to suit different needs and preferences. Units range from studio apartments, ranging from 35-38 square meters, to spacious three-bedroom units, ranging from 105-109 sqm.

All units are equipped with balconies that can serve as personal spaces where residents can enjoy a moment of solitude or indulge in urban gardening.

Each unit is also designed to emphasize layout and function, allowing residents to maximize their living space. The efficient structure of the units gives residents the freedom to personalize their homes according to their tastes and lifestyle needs.

Recognizing the diverse needs of today’s homeowners, The Grand Midori Ortigas introduces Flex Suites in Tower 2. These 64-square meter one-bedroom units come with a 30-sqm multipurpose area called the Flex Space. This area can be customized as a nursery, studio, home office, or workout area, making it ideal for those requiring flexible living arrangements. Accordingly, the flexibility of these units ensures that the condominium caters to a wide range of lifestyles, from young professionals to growing families.

Enhanced quality of life

Derived from the Japanese word Zen, which means "meditation" or "absorption," the Zen way of life is all about living in the present moment, finding balance and cultivating inner peace. The Grand Midori Ortigas embodies this philosophy in its design and ambiance, creating a sanctuary where residents can escape the stresses of urban life.

Meanwhile, the name Midori, which means "green" in Japanese, further emphasizes the development's commitment to creating a peaceful and harmonious living environment.

The development is surrounded by verdant landscapes, offering a refreshing urban escape to residents. In a city where green spaces are often hard to come by, The Grand Midori Ortigas provides residents with a unique opportunity to connect with nature, even in the heart of the city.

The Grand Midori Ortigas has received both local and international recognition for its exceptional design and architecture. The project has bagged several prestigious awards, including the Best Residential High-Rise Architecture in the Philippines at the 2022 International Property Awards Asia-Pacific, the Best Condo Architectural Design and Highly Commended for Best High-End Condo Development (Metro Manila) at the 2023 PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, and, most recently, the Best CBD Development at the 2024 PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards.

Zen Garden at The Grand Midori Ortigas

