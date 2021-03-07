#VACCINEWATCHPH
'Bloodbath Day': Deaths, arrests reported in police raids in Calabarzon
Screenshot shows Region IV-A Calabarzon, comprised by the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - March 7, 2021 - 2:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Police raids that swept across four provinces in Calabarzon left several people dead including an activist leader, groups said on Sunday with one lawmaker describing the operations as a "bloodbath."

Details have remained scant so far with the Philippine National Police yet to respond to queries by Philstar.com. But this morning, the labor group Pamantik said Manny Asuncion of BAYAN-Cavite was killed in a raid at the Workers' Assistance Center in Dasmariñas.

In Nasugbu in Batangas, the group said the couple Chai and Ariel Evangelista were confirmed to have been killed too after their bodies were identified at a funeral parlor. 

Both were said to have been staff members of the group Umalpas Ka, and their 10-year-old child was also reportedly taken into custody but has since escaped.

The alternative media group AlterMidya in a series of tweets said that two members of the urban poor organization SIKKAD in Montalban, Rizal were shot dead as well, while police also raided the houses of two peasant leaders. Pamantik later on identified them as Makmak Bacasno and Michael Dasigao.

In Laguna, two labor leaders and a human rights worker were arrested. So far, that's five people dead and three nabbed.

They were identified as Steve Mendoza, executive vice president of the group Olalia, or the Organized Labor Association in Line Industries and Agriculture, Mags Camoral, BAYAN-Laguna spokesperson, as well as Nimfa Lanzanas, a paralegal aide to political prisioners of the group Kapatid in Southern Tagalog.

The arrests were made after search warrants were issued on March 2 on alleged illegal possession of explosives — charges that groups have long said are usual to file against activists. 

It was signed by First Vice Executive Judge Jose Lorenzo dela Rosa of the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 4.

Lawmakers from the progressive Makabayan bloc in Congress have since condemned the police operations.

Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) called it a "Bloodbath Day by murdering innocent civilians, and by planting evidence for trumped-up cases."

"This is pure terrorism to brutally silence dissent," he wrote on Twitter. "Pure terrorism to stop making government accountable."

Rep. Sarah Elago (Kabataan party-list), meanwhile, said search warrants are now being weaponized to run after activists, labor organizers as well as human rights defenders. 

She added that the operations came a day after President Rodrigo Duterte's meeting Saturday with his anti-communist task force, where he told state forces to "ignore human rights" and shoot right away those part of the armed communist movement.

Over the course of his presidency, Duterte has publicly declared that he has no regard for human rights, particularly on his anti-drug campaign that had already seen thousands killed. He has also repeatedly vilified his critics as he vowed that the said campaign will remain relentless until the end of his term in 2022.

"Instead, [the] Duterte administration's counterinsurgency campaign has targeted dissenters, organizations and activists opposing the regime's anti-people policies," Elago said.

Philstar.com has sought for a comment from PNP through its spokesperson P/BGen. Ildebrandi Usana but to no avail as of writing. — with reports from Franco Luna

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

