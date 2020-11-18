#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
With two detained for anti-terror charge, petitioners press SC to stop implementation of law
This undated photo shows protesters assailing the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.
The STAR/Boy Santos, file
With two detained for anti-terror charge, petitioners press SC to stop implementation of law
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - November 18, 2020 - 5:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — With two people now detained over the controversial Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, activist group Bayan and more than 40 others on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to nullify the law and stop the government from implementing it.

In a Compliance and Manifestation electronically filed on Wednesday, BAYAN, through the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers, informed the SC of the first publicly known case that involves a direct injury on the assailed law. They again reiterated their plea to the SC to issue a temporary halt order against the implementation of the law as it has "all become even more urgent and imperative."

The NUPL’s manifestation cited the case against Jasper Gurung and Junior Ramos who are facing violation of Section 4 of the Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 before the Olongapo court. The said section defines terrorism and is being assailed before the SC for being vague and overbroad.

The case against Gurung and Ramos stemmed from an incident happened on August 21, weeks before the Department of Justice issued its Implementing Rules and Regulation, in San Marcelino, Zambales. Five people, including two minors, were evacuating due to “intense military operations and continued bombings in their ancestral land” when they were accosted by Philippine Army members, the NUPL said.

The petitioners claimed the army planted on them firearms and explosives and falsely accused them of being members of the New Peoples’ Army.

The SC has only so far set preliminary conference on the 37 pending legal challenges against the law on November 26, which would be almost five months since the first petition was filed.

The court has also yet to resolve the petitioners’ prayer for immediate relief such as the issuance of a status quo ante or temporary restraining order to prohibit the government from implementing the law.

EXPLAINER: Cheat sheet on the looming legal battle on the anti-terrorism law

Two arrested, arraigned on non-bailable charge

Two of those arrested, Gurung and Ramos, are now facing charges before the Olongapo court. NUPL president Edre Olalia said they are currently detained as they are facing non-bailable charge.

The Information or charge sheet penned by Assistant Provincial Prosecutor Ritchi John Distor Bolañi said that the two accused were “conspiring, confederating and cooperating with each other” and engaged in acts “intended to cause death or serious bodily injury to any person or endangers a [person’s] life, by firing and shooting at members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.”

It added that the two accused fatally wounded and caused the death of Sgt. Rudil Dilao, “thereby causing intimidation to the general public , spreading a message of fear and seriously undermining public safety, to damahe and prejudice the heirs of [Dilao].”

Olalia said the Gurung and Ramos, represented by NUPL-Central Luzon, are set to attend a pre-trial hearing on Thursday. “The available facts and circumstances we received so far from our colleagues in NUPL-CL indicate that the charges were a way of reprisal against unarmed civilians (indigenous people) for a death of a soldier in an alleged encounter with the NPAs in the area,” he said.

“So it proves that almost anything can be contorted to fit the broad and vague definition of terrorism under the ATA,” Olalia added.

READ: 'Mother of red-tagging': No process yet to remove names from terror list

Continuous red-tagging

Bayan, through NUPL, also said threats of impending prosecution, proscription and surveillance heightened since they last filed their manifestation urging the SC to issue a preliminary injunction to stop the government from enforcing the law.

They cited media interviews of Lt. Gen Antonio Parlade, spokesperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), who said former lawmaker Neri Colmenares, also a petitioner, and members of the Makabayan bloc at the House are under surveillance.

“Asked again what evidence they have against Atty. Colmenares, Parlade failed to cite any proof and just continued to engage in unsubstantiated and groundless red-tagging,” they said.

READ: 'I won't stop': Parlade red-tags Colmenares anew

The red-tagging also continued during a Senate hearing held on November 3 with NTF-ELCAC officers and members serving as resource speakers. Personalities and groups initiating relief operations for those affected by the typhoon were also accused of being members of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

“These baseless, blatant, and damaging villfication and red-tagging by those who are key components of the Anti-Terrorism Council have escalated the petitioners’ well-founded fear that RA 11479 and its unbridled power of designation will be used arbitrarily, without recognition of the principles of due process, presumption of innocence and basic rules of evidence,” the petitioners said.

“In view of these incidents, petitioners reiterate their prayers for injunctive reliefs and the nullification of the Anti-Terrorism Act as well as its Implementing Rules and Regulations,” they added.

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW NATIONAL UNION OF PEOPLES LAWYERS SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo did not give orders to the military, contrary to Duterte claim
8 hours ago
"I think it’s my obligation and the obligation of anyone who receives calls for help to find help," Vice President Leni...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: Duterte given false info on #NasaanAngPangulo
10 hours ago
"I never said 'Where is the President'? You can review all my tweets,” Vice President Leni Robredo said.
Headlines
fbfb
Panelo told to 'get facts straight' over claim Robredo rode government plane to Bicol
1 day ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo belied the claim of chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo that she boarded...
Headlines
fbfb
SC rejects Marcos move to keep Leonen out of poll protest, tells Calida to explain self
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The Presidential Electoral Tribunal has ordered Solicitor General Jose Calida to explain why he should not be cited in contempt...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte orders back-up government center put up in New Clark City
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the installation of a substitute seat of power in New Clark City in case emergency or...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Private firms to build 5 busway stations along EDSA
2 hours ago
Three private firms will be building five busway stations with access bridges and concourses along EDSA after they signed...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth has paid P800 million out of P1.1 billion debt — Gordon
By Christian Deiparine | 4 hours ago
The country's state insurer has settled some P800 million out of its P1.1 billion debt to the Philippine Red Cross, the organization's...
Headlines
fbfb
Immigration bureau bans port employees from filing leaves during holiday season
4 hours ago
Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente the ban on filing of applications for vacation leave for BI port personnel will take...
Headlines
fbfb
House sets probe into Cagayan, Isabela floods next week
5 hours ago
The House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture and Food will be conducting next Tuesday its first hearing on the massive...
Headlines
fbfb
South Korean navy ships conduct passing exercise with BRP Conrado Yap
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
One of the Philippine Navy's newest and most powerful vessels, the BRP Conrado Yap (PS39), on Tuesday conducted a passing...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with